“Showering with Karina”... Han Soo-ah faces “name-dropping” backlash for flaunting their friendship: “Stop using her fame already”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Han Soo-ah has spoken publicly about her close friendship with Karina, a member of the group aespa, prompting heated debate among some fans.

On the 10th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “There Are Letters Between Us,” titled “Did Anyone Know Han Soo-ah Loved Karina This Much?”

Appearing as a guest that day, Han Soo-ah opened up about everything from her first meeting with Karina, who is known to be one of her closest friends, to their distinctive day-to-day life, sharing details of their special friendship.

Han Soo-ah first got to know Karina through an introduction by Ryujin of ITZY, she said. At first, they just chatted casually, but as they talked, they realized they had a lot in common and quickly grew close.

Han Soo-ah especially recalled that time, saying, “We saw each other almost every day for a year.” She added, “Whenever my mom asked what I was doing, I’d tell her I was with Jimin (Karina) every day, and she’d ask, ‘Isn’t Jimin busy?’” Her story drew laughter. She explained that she and Karina were close enough to meet almost every day, despite Karina’s busy schedule.

It also became part of their regular routine for Karina to visit Han Soo-ah’s home and have dinner together after finishing her schedule. Han Soo-ah expressed her affection for Karina, describing her as “someone who broke down the idea of what it means to have a friend as an adult.” She said Karina was more than just a friend to spend time with—a special person with whom she shared the big and small moments of everyday life.

Han Soo-ah also shared an anecdote that offered a glimpse of how close they are. She said she once asked Karina when Karina had first felt that the two of them had become close, and recounted their conversation. Karina’s first answer was unexpectedly, “When I showered with you?” When Han Soo-ah asked her to give an answer she could share on the show, Karina replied, “When I wanted to keep eating meals with you,” adding a heartwarming note to the story.

Their unusual pet name for each other, “honey,” also caught people’s attention. Han Soo-ah explained, “There was a time when we saw each other every day, Karina was at work and I was at home. I said, ‘Honey, why are you only getting home now? I made soybean paste soup,’ and I guess she liked that.” Her explanation that the pet name arose naturally as they shared meals and everyday life conveyed just how close they are.

Han Soo-ah also admitted that she had been cautious about talking publicly about her friendship with Karina. “I thought that, since Karina is a superstar, being mentioned somewhere might make her uncomfortable,” she said, showing that she had first considered how her famous friend might feel.

However, an unexpected controversy erupted after the video was released. Critical reactions followed, particularly in the comments on Han Soo-ah’s social media, taking issue with her publicly discussing her friendship with Karina.

Some fans expressed their displeasure in comments such as, “Stop using her fame,” “Is being Karina’s friend the only thing you have to brag about?” “Talk more about your work as an actress,” “Do you want to be known as Karina’s friend?” “Enough with bringing her up,” and “Stop trading on Karina’s name.” The sentiment was that Han Soo-ah should be known to the public for her own work and activities as an actress, rather than for her friendship with Karina. There was also concern that if her relationship with a famous friend is given too much attention, the actress’s own identity and work could be overshadowed.

On the other hand, there was no shortage of responses arguing that the criticism of Han Soo-ah had gone too far. They said it was excessive interference for fans to involve themselves in private relationships, and that there was no reason to take issue with someone openly sharing memories and affection for a close friend.

Other fans defended Han Soo-ah with reactions such as, “People are really making a huge deal out of this,” “What exactly is the problem?” “Do they really have to lie and hide that they’re close?” and “It’s nice to see their friendship.” Some also argued that it was excessive to criticize her when Han Soo-ah had said she contacted Karina in advance to ask if it was okay to mention her, meaning the two had communicated fully about it. Critics of the backlash said that condemning someone for simply talking naturally about a friendship was excessive interference in a celebrity’s private life.

Above all, the stories Han Soo-ah shared in the video focused less on emphasizing her friendship with a famous celebrity and more on expressing gratitude and affection for a cherished friend. Specific anecdotes about their memories of sharing meals and everyday life, and their affection for each other, drew considerable interest. Even so, criticism over Karina’s name being mentioned has continued, leaving fans divided.

As a story that began with sincere feelings for a friend has turned into an unexpected controversy, opinions also differ on how much attention should be paid to celebrities’ private friendships. Some argue that people should be free to talk about their relationships and memories, while others say care should be taken over how a famous person’s name is brought up. The debate surrounding the two friends’ relationship is prompting renewed reflection on what constitutes an appropriate distance between celebrities’ private lives and the attention of their fandoms.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.