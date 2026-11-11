Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Se-ui to meet—what will they discuss?... Witness examination today (11th)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Kim Soo-hyun will appear today (the 11th) as a witness in the trial of Kim Se-ui, head of HoverLab Inc., who was arrested on charges including spreading false information related to Kim’s private life.

At 2 p.m. that day, the 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Lee Hyun-kyung, will hold the first hearing in the case against Kim Se-ui on charges including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, and violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes and the Stalking Punishment Act. The court will question Kim Soo-hyun, the victim, as a witness.

Given that the case includes a charge of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, the witness examination is expected to be held behind closed doors. Attention is also focused on what Kim Soo-hyun will say in court.

Kim Se-ui was indicted while in detention in June on charges of spreading false information on the YouTube channel he operates since March last year, including claims that Kim Soo-hyun dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side to repay debts was the reason for Kim Sae-ron’s death.

He also faces charges of seriously damaging Kim Soo-hyun’s reputation by distributing fake audio of Kim Sae-ron manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI), as well as releasing Kim Soo-hyun’s private photos without consent and repeatedly threatening to disclose additional private material.

Kim Se-ui currently denies all the charges against him. He sought bail on grounds including mental illness, but the court has yet to rule since holding a bail hearing on the 15th of last month.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.