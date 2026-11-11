Ko Woo-rim ♥ Yuna Kim: “In their fifth year of marriage... not a single fight”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Forestella member Ko Woo-rim opens up about life with his wife, Yuna Kim, in their fifth year of marriage.

MBC’s “Radio Star,” airing tonight, Wednesday the 11th, at 10:30 p.m. (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Nam Yoo-jung, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye), will feature Jang Han-na, Kim Hyun-cheol, Ko Woo-rim and Harimu in a special titled “Janghan, Na.”

Ko Woo-rim reveals that there are times when his greatest asset, his low register, can actually feel like a burden, drawing interest. He shares a surprising story about his distinctive, resonant voice and shows off a contrasting voice unlike his usual one, revealing an unexpected side of himself. He then takes an impromptu test of his lower vocal range to find its limits, showcasing the full power of his one-of-a-kind “cave voice” and leaving viewers curious about how many octaves lower he can go.

He also shares what happened after his previous appearance on “Radio Star.” Ko Woo-rim, who drew attention for an impression he did on the show, says he went back and watched his own segment after it aired. He also recounts the special behind-the-scenes story of watching the broadcast with his wife, Yuna Kim, and gauging the response.

Ko Woo-rim confesses that he even lost sleep preparing a new impression ahead of this appearance. In addition to his impressions of Choi Hong-man and Han Seok-kyu, he has prepared one of another person. Viewers are looking forward to seeing how Ko Woo-rim’s new act, which pairs a serious low voice with an unexpected knack for variety, will be received.

Behind-the-scenes stories about Forestella’s musical achievements will also be revealed. Ko Woo-rim recalls the group’s special experience of scoring seven consecutive wins in the King of Kings competition on “Immortal Songs,” and talks about the powerful opening he was responsible for at the time. He will share why the members entrusted him with an important role and how he managed to make a strong impression with just a short part.

Ko Woo-rim also shares news of Forestella’s first tour of the Americas in three years. The group is set to meet fans in the United States in January and February next year, following year-end performances in Korea. He builds anticipation by sharing how it feels to meet overseas fans in person again after a long time and previewing a special performance unique to Forestella.

He also reveals that he was called the “Northern Grand Duke” before ATEEZ’s Choi San. Four years ago, a flamboyant outfit he wore onstage with Forestella earned him the nickname from fans. Ko Woo-rim brings in and shows off everything from the outfit that made headlines at the time to his more recent stage costumes, captivating the MCs. The cast eventually joins in for a “Northern Grand Duke” challenge, heating up the studio.

Ko Woo-rim also shares sweet glimpses of daily life with his wife, Yuna Kim, as they enter their fifth year of marriage. Though he is loved for his deep voice and serious demeanor, he reveals that he becomes even more affectionate and playful around his wife, catching people’s attention. Ko Woo-rim, who says he and Yuna Kim have never had a fight, also reveals his own secret weapon for melting her heart.

From his unexpected concerns about his “national-treasure-level” low voice to Forestella’s musical achievements, the story behind the “Northern Grand Duke” nickname and how he changes around Yuna Kim, viewers can hear Ko Woo-rim’s wide-ranging stories on “Radio Star,” airing tonight, Wednesday the 11th, at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.