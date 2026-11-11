Lee Do’s first variety show appearance amid criticism over his lecture suspension... He even pleaded with the PD, but was eliminated in a flash

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Star instructor Lee Do, caught up in controversy over suspending his CSAT lectures, became the first contestant eliminated from the Netflix variety show he had wanted so badly to join. He even issued a handwritten apology, but the backlash from his students shows little sign of subsiding.

In the Netflix variety show The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again (hereafter The Devil’s Plan 3), released on the 10th, Lee Do was eliminated first after failing to make much of an impression in the early games.

Lee Do’s elimination stands out because he showed such strong determination to appear on the program that he went to see producer Jung Jong-yeon in person.

At a press conference on the 5th, Lee Do said, “Last year, I ran into producer Jung Jong-yeon at a Netflix event. I went up to him, introduced myself, and asked, ‘If you make The Devil’s Plan 3, please give me just one look.’” He even said he had revealed his CSAT scores. Lee Do expressed his special affection for the show, saying, “I wanted it so badly. I’ve enjoyed all the programs since I was young. It was my dream stage.”

But when it came to the actual games, he failed to deliver the performance he had hoped for.

After his elimination, Lee Do said, “My goal was ‘not to get eliminated,’ but I was eliminated. It’s disappointing because I didn’t achieve the goal I set for myself.” He continued, “It wasn’t so much that I was unfairly eliminated; there were several games, but I never made an impact in any of them,” acknowledging his shortcomings. He added, “I have a lot of room to improve. But I’ll grow from here. I’ll keep growing so that someday I can win too,” expressing his disappointment.

As he left the variety show sooner than expected, the controversy surrounding his lecture suspension is still ongoing.

On the 29th of last month, three weeks before the CSAT, Lee Do announced that he was suspending his Korean Geography and World Geography lectures for health reasons. Students’ backlash grew after it emerged that his lectures had also been disrupted the previous year, and that he had attended the press conference for The Devil’s Plan 3 and launched a YouTube channel. Etoos issued an official apology on the 9th, and on the 10th Lee Do also accepted responsibility for his own judgment, saying, “For two years in a row, I failed to take responsibility for the curriculum through to the end.” He also said he would suspend his television appearances and personal content activities until his health recovered.

But students’ criticism has continued even after the apology was issued. Long comments criticizing the way his lectures were run have continued to appear on the apology post Lee Do made public.

One online user claimed that although Lee Do’s apology emphasized that he had suspended his lectures three weeks before the CSAT, uploads had in fact been repeatedly delayed since the start of the year. The user pointed out that “not a single course across this year’s curricula was delivered as promised,” that some courses wrapped up long after their scheduled dates, and that Lee Do had failed to properly respond on the Q&A board. The user criticized the apology for not sufficiently addressing the heart of the problem, writing, “While the lectures kept getting delayed, he left all these crucial details out.”

The comment drew around 3,000 likes and resonated with other users.

Another student claimed they had been taking Lee Do’s lectures since December last year, but repeated delays in video uploads had disrupted their study plans. They also shared their experience of having to wait because of problems booking lecture rooms and delays in publishing textbooks.

Some comments also criticized him along these lines: “How can you say nothing and wait for your illness to get better, then suddenly say you can’t do it now, with only three weeks left before the CSAT, instead of posting an apology and completing the entire course?”

Lee Do’s 17 existing courses have now been made private on the Etoos website. The Q&A board, where students had been posting complaints, has also been switched to private.

Lee Do, a graduate of Seoul National University’s Department of Geography Education, first became known to the public after appearing on Netflix’s Better Late Than Single last year. He later expanded his television work by appearing on The Devil’s Plan 3, but after the controversy over suspending his lectures, he also suffered the disappointment of being the first contestant eliminated from a variety show.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.