The Ad Industry Is in the Throes of ‘Moon Ga-young Fever’... Offers Come Pouring In

Photo courtesy of Fantagio

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The advertising industry is showing intense interest in actress Moon Ga-young.

Moon Ga-young currently has a broad influence as an advertising model for a range of brands in fashion, beauty, finance and lifestyle. Recently, after taking part in a new outerwear campaign for global sportswear brand Lululemon Athletica, she further demonstrated her popularity in the industry by serving as Korea’s first “Friends of the House” for Hyundai Card and French champagne house Moët & Chandon.

In particular, Moon Ga-young continues to rank near the top in brand reputation rankings conducted by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, demonstrating her strong public recognition. She also has an image that can enhance a brand’s value and inspire consumer trust, making her one of the advertising industry’s favorite figures.

Moon Ga-young is widely regarded as someone who can best embody the direction a brand seeks to take, and continues to receive a steady stream of offers from the global industry as well as at home. The advertising industry is truly in the throes of “Moon Ga-young fever.”

Meanwhile, her achievements as an actress are also drawing attention. Having built a distinctive filmography across television dramas and films, Moon Ga-young played Han Jeong-won in the film Once We Were Us, which opened in theaters last December. Her nuanced portrayal of the character’s emotional journey brought to life a romance that resonated across generations and moved audiences deeply. She also won the Best Actress award in the film category at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards for the role.

Expectations are even higher as Moon Ga-young is set to take on the role of Heo Sua in tvN’s new drama Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid, scheduled to air in 2027, and show viewers a new side of herself.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.