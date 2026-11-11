John Park and Kwak Jin Eon’s ‘McDonald’s Rap’ Suspected of Unauthorized Use; Agency Says It Is in Talks to Have Track Removed

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] A ‘McDonald’s ordering rap’ created by singers John Park and Kwak Jin Eon was uploaded and distributed on overseas music platforms without the original creator’s consent, prompting their agency to respond.

Music Farm said in an official statement on the 11th, “We recently confirmed that a track of the ‘McDonald’s ordering rap,’ written by our artists John Park and Kwak Jin Eon and composed and arranged by John Park, had been uploaded and distributed on overseas music platforms without prior consent from our company or the original creator.”

According to the agency, the track was registered on the 2nd under the artist name Yoyotina through Nigeria-based Jungle Entertainment Ventures. The track was titled ‘McDonald’s’ and was reportedly distributed on platforms including Spotify and YouTube Music.

The agency explained, “Music is a valuable creative work whose creators’ efforts and rights must be respected. Since commercially using and distributing it without the original creator’s consent could infringe the creator’s rights, we believe that verifying the facts and determining whether rights were infringed must come first.”

It added, “As cases of people using others’ creative works or voices without authorization are increasing amid recent advances in AI technology and changes in the global music distribution environment, this is a time when greater care and action are needed to protect creators’ rights.”

The agency is currently reviewing the circumstances of the matter with relevant experts in Korea and abroad. It is also holding necessary discussions with relevant platforms and authorities to have the illegally distributed track removed and prevent further distribution.

Finally, it said, “We plan to consider the necessary steps to ensure that the rights and interests of the original creator and the artists are properly protected.”

The video of John Park and Kwak Jin Eon’s ‘McDonald’s ordering rap,’ released on the YouTube channel ‘John or Park’ on the 23rd of last month, has drawn considerable attention, surpassing 8.87 million views in less than a month after its release.

▶ Full text of the agency’s statement

Hello, this is Music Farm.

We recently confirmed that a track of the ‘McDonald’s ordering rap,’ written by our artists John Park and Kwak Jin Eon and composed and arranged by John Park, had been uploaded and distributed on overseas music platforms without prior consent from our company or the original creator.

We understand that the track was registered on Spotify, YouTube Music and other platforms on November 2 through Nigeria-based Jungle Entertainment Ventures, under the artist name Yoyotina and titled ‘McDonald’s.’

Music is a valuable creative work whose creators’ efforts and rights must be respected. Since commercially using and distributing it without the original creator’s consent could infringe the creator’s rights, we believe that verifying the facts and determining whether rights were infringed must come first.

In particular, as cases of people using others’ creative works or voices without authorization are increasing amid recent advances in AI technology and changes in the global music distribution environment, this is a time when greater care and action are needed to protect creators’ rights.

Accordingly, we are reviewing the circumstances of the matter with relevant experts in Korea and abroad, and are holding necessary discussions with relevant platforms and authorities to have the illegally distributed track removed and prevent further distribution.

We also plan to consider the necessary steps to ensure that the rights and interests of the original creator and the artists are properly protected.

Music Farm will continue to respond responsibly to ensure that the creative work and rights of our artists are respected.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.