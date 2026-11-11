‘Jing Man’ Hwang Chul-soon battles Tsutsugamushi disease... ‘Half a month in the hospital, 12 kg gone’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Bodybuilder and fitness trainer Hwang Chul-soon, known as ‘Jing Man,’ revealed that he had suffered memory loss and even meningitis after contracting Tsutsugamushi disease, and had lost as much as 12 kg, drawing sympathy.

Hwang Chul-soon said on his social media on the 10th, “I went on a trip with my dog and contracted a killer tick-borne virus called tsutsugamushi. I was hospitalized for half a month with memory loss and meningitis.”

He went on to vent with a touch of humor: “I lost 12 kg, and after I was discharged, they removed a fragment of bone from my pelvis for a biopsy. Then I was told not to exercise or use a sauna for another two weeks, and I was told to avoid exercise for another month, until a bone marrow test.” He added, “At this point, it’s clearly a conspiracy by the hospital and the government working together to force me into retirement.”

Still, Hwang added, “But it seems the world still doesn’t know that I’m a phoenix. I can’t even imagine how much stronger I’ll become,” expressing his strong determination to recover.

Tsutsugamushi disease is an acute febrile infectious disease caused by the bite of larval chigger mites infected with Tsutsugamushi bacteria.

Hwang Chul-soon first made a name for himself among the public as ‘Jing Man’ on tvN’s variety show Comedy Big League.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.