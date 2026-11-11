From Japan, yet watching a “drama about resistance to Japanese rule”? Kazuha draws mixed reactions after confirming she watched 100 Days of Deception

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kazuha, a member of the group LE SSERAFIM, is drawing attention after naming tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama 100 Days of Deception as a series she has been enjoying lately. Fans have been particularly intrigued by the news that Kazuha, who is from Osaka, Japan, is watching a series set in Gyeongseong during Japanese colonial rule.

Recently, while interacting with fans on the global fan communication platform Weverse, Kazuha mentioned tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama 100 Days of Deception as a series she has been enjoying these days. She shared a glimpse of her everyday life by personally introducing fans to the content she usually likes to watch.

What stands out is the series’ historical setting. 100 Days of Deception, which Kazuha—who is from Osaka, Japan—mentioned, is a spy romance set in Gyeongseong in 1932, during Japanese colonial rule. It tells the stories of people living through a turbulent era and also features a narrative related to the anti-Japanese independence movement.

The news that Kazuha enjoys watching a series dealing with the historical setting of Japanese colonial rule and the subject of the anti-Japanese independence movement drew even more attention. Going beyond the simple update that she watches a popular drama, the series’ historical setting has also prompted a range of reactions online.

Fans welcomed the news that Kazuha had been watching the drama. Some offered positive reactions, saying, “All Japanese kids should follow Kazuha’s example and watch 100 Days of Deception,” “I’ve never seen a Japanese idol like this before,” and “She’s genuinely likable.”

Others, however, responded with some caution. Some netizens left comments such as, “I wonder what they’re thinking while watching that,” and “Do they know what it’s about when they watch it?” expressing curiosity about how much Kazuha understands the series’ historical background and narrative.

In this way, the ordinary update about Kazuha watching a drama has drawn unexpected attention as it intersects with the series’ historical setting. Reactions range from expressing goodwill because she enjoys the series to questioning her reasons for watching it and her understanding of its historical context, with a variety of perspectives emerging.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.