Jeon Hyun-moo finally makes a public apology: “Sorry, I won’t check DMs for a while”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] After being criticized for revealing a restaurant’s name and location without permission and facing controversy over his so-called “foodie pride,” Jeon Hyun-moo has now made a public apology after introducing a long-running noodle shop frequented only by regulars.

Episode 20 of MBN and Channel S’s “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 13th at 9:10 p.m., will show Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) announcing a “The Dignity of Regulars” special in Seoul.

At 7:50 a.m. that day, Jeon Hyun-moo arrives in Samgakji and opens the show energetically, saying, “It’s been a while since I’ve been in Seoul. It’s just about the time everyone’s heading to work.” He then announces, “Today’s special is ‘The Dignity of Regulars’!” and apologizes right from the start: “I’m sorry for taking the regulars’ favorite restaurants away from them.” Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube then head to a long-running noodle shop beloved by office workers in Samgakji. As they pass through a forest of high-rise buildings and enter an old restaurant alley with a completely different feel, Kwaktube marvels, “It feels like a place from a documentary,” and Jeon Hyun-moo explains, “Places like this survive because this neighborhood is like this.”

Drawn by the rich aroma of anchovy broth filling the alley, they arrive at the long-running noodle shop, where the owner waves off Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwaktube when they ask to film there. The owner modestly says, “What is there to film here? We don’t have anything to eat.” Fortunately, the two succeed in getting permission to film, then are startled to find a faded newspaper article on the wall. Jeon Hyun-moo reads it carefully and says, “The owner here is a famous person. When the IMF crisis hit in 1998...” He shares a heartwarming story involving the previous owner and expresses his admiration.

As curiosity builds about the heartwarming story from those difficult times that was significant enough to make the newspaper, the “food bros” try, one after another, cabbage greens soup, gimbap and warm noodles—all affordably priced and made with care. The two furrow their brows in genuine appreciation, saying, “This isn’t your ordinary bowl of banquet noodles.” Jeon Hyun-moo eventually makes a public apology: “I’m sorry. I ended up introducing this place on TV. I won’t check my DMs (direct messages) for a while.”

After their heartwarming food show, the two move to Euljiro and meet “hot actor” Lee Hyun-wook. Lee, who plays a king in “Munmu” after appearing in the drama “The Queen Who Crowns,” joins them as their food companion, prompting Jeon Hyun-moo to exclaim in genuine admiration, “You really are handsome.” Lee warmly greets them, saying, “I know ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan’ well because seniors I’m close to have appeared on the show.” Jeon Hyun-moo surprises Kwaktube by listing his impressive connections, saying, “(Hyun-wook) is close friends with KIM NAM GIL.”

The “The Dignity of Regulars” food trip, where regulars of 20 to 30 years voice their resentment, saying, “I resent that Jeon Hyun-moo came here,” and a special culinary tour with actor Lee Hyun-wook will be featured in episode 20 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 13th at 9:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.