Guus Hiddink Turns 80: 80th Birthday Celebration with Park Ji-sung and Kim Min-ji — “Stay Healthy”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Former footballer Park Ji-sung and his wife, former announcer Kim Min-ji, celebrated the 80th birthday of Guus Hiddink, former coach of South Korea’s national football team.

On the 11th, Kim Min-ji shared a photo on her personal account of herself with Park Ji-sung and Coach Hiddink.

The three drew attention as they stood side by side, smiling brightly and looking at the camera.

That day, Kim Min-ji also posted a message recalling the 2002 FIFA World Cup alongside the photo.

She reflected on the significance of that World Cup, saying, “‘What were you doing during the 2002 World Cup?’ is a special question that lets any Korean enjoy chatting with even a stranger for about an hour.”

She went on to share various anecdotes, saying that when the World Cup came up, people naturally opened up about their experiences at the time—from those who were high school seniors preparing for college entrance exams to those who watched soccer while serving in the military and those who joined people they had just met on the street to celebrate.

She recalled, “Even though everyone told different stories, they all nod with the same smile. That’s right. Everyone was crazy back then.”

Kim Min-ji also expressed her gratitude to Coach Hiddink, who gave the people of South Korea unforgettable experiences and a sense of unity at the time. Speaking of him, she said, “Even counting Grandfather Dangun and Santa Claus, wouldn’t he be among the top ten in South Korea?”—a sign of her profound respect for him.

She ended her post with the greeting, “Happy 80th birthday. Coach Hiddink, stay healthy.”

Coach Hiddink was the driving force behind South Korea’s historic run to the semifinals at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Park Ji-sung, who played for the national team at the time, has maintained his connection with Coach Hiddink.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text follows

“What were you doing during the 2002 World Cup?”

If you’re Korean and old enough, haha—

we have a phrase, no matter where or how we met,

that lets us happily talk for an hour. You’ll know it’s like magic.

When Koreans gather,

if someone brings up the 2002 World Cup,

even if the timing is a little out of the blue,

even if it’s someone who doesn’t usually talk about themselves, there’s no getting out of it.

Suddenly, it’s as if the mood has turned into a game of I Am Ground,

and you have no choice but to take turns telling your own story.

“I was a high school senior then. I had it the worst. Of course, I did go to Gwanghwamun.”

“Oh, I was in the military then. They still let us watch soccer, though.”

“Back then in Apgujeong, I hugged a stranger, got on a bus, and danced.”

“Looking back, it’s unbelievable, isn’t it? We were all crazy.”

Even though everyone told their own different stories,

they all nod at those words with the same smile.

That’s right. We were all crazy.

For all these people, something they had never experienced before and are unlikely to experience again...

If you were the person who gave them that extraordinary experience, along with a sense of unity...

I may be wrong, but even counting Grandfather Dangun and Santa Claus in South Korea,

wouldn’t he be among the top ten?

Happy 80th birthday, Coach Hiddink.

Stay healthy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.