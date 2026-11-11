Kwaktube Makes Acting Debut in 'New Recruit 4': 'Being an Actor Had Always Been a Big Dream of Mine'

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Travel creator Kwaktube reveals that he dreamed of becoming an actor as a child.

Episode 643 of KBS2's The Return of Superman (hereafter, the show), airing on Wednesday the 11th, is titled 'Now, Let's Go! Toward Happiness.' A special guest will visit Kwaktube and his son, Taesan: actor Kim Yo-han, Kwaktube's soulmate and co-star in the recent drama 'New Recruit 4.'

Kwaktube and Kim Yo-han show off their playful best-friend chemistry. Kwaktube asks, 'How was my acting when you watched it as an actor?' but Kim Yo-han seems not to hear him, absorbed in his mukbang, prompting laughter. After briefly pausing his enthusiastic eating, Kim Yo-han praises him, saying, 'Your acting was natural.' Kwaktube then draws attention by revealing, 'I'd always had a strong longing to become an actor.'

Meanwhile, Kim Yo-han says, 'I have two nieces/nephews,' and washes his hands as soon as he enters the house, exuding the air of a seasoned childcare veteran. He especially catches everyone's eye by bringing a cute combat uniform for Taesan. Perfectly dressed in the uniform and a military cap, Taesan transforms into a gallant new recruit and makes hearts flutter.

Taesan's first-ever military obstacle-course training unfolds, bringing laughs. When a moving toy appears in front of him, his eyes sparkle. With his gaze fixed on the target, Taesan charges forward fearlessly on his belly, in a scene said to be irresistibly cute. He even shows off a surprising trick by pulling himself up with Kim Yo-han's support, reportedly displaying all the cuteness of an 'S-grade recruit.'

The obstacle-course training of new recruit Kwak Taesan, whose cuteness is 'S-grade,' can be seen in the full episode of The Return of Superman.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.