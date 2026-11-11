Kim Tae-hee, Rain’s wife, shows off her lats and arm muscles after comments that she had “gained weight”... “I work out almost every day; it’s truly healing”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Tae-hee drew attention after sharing a glimpse of her daily life, showing how she continues to take meticulous care of herself through consistent exercise.

On the 11th, Kim Tae-hee posted a video on her social media with the caption, “This is where I come almost every weekday during the day^^~~”

In the video, Kim Tae-hee is seen focusing on her workout in comfortable exercise clothes. Even in her simple, unadorned look, her unchanged beauty catches the eye. Her strong shoulders and well-defined lats, built through exercise, are especially impressive. Her healthy physique stands out as a different side of her from her delicate image.

Kim Tae-hee also revealed her particular love of exercise. “I really love outdoor activities, but sweating indoors in a comfortable space without getting cold is truly healing,” she said, sharing the joy she gets from working out.

She added, “The weather suddenly turned dry and cold, so everyone, take care of your health by exercising and be careful not to catch a cold~~!!” showing that she was also looking out for her fans’ health.

Kim Tae-hee previously found herself embroiled in unexpected controversy over her appearance after attending a jewelry brand’s founding anniversary event last month. Some reactions expressed disappointment with the styling she wore at the event, while others even speculated that she had gained weight, pointing to changes in her appearance.

With this latest update on her workouts, Kim Tae-hee shared how she continues to work on her health in her own way. Her toned shoulders and back muscles have drawn attention, prompting interest in the healthy physique she has built through consistent exercise. Apart from the temporary judgments about her appearance, it is impressive to see her enjoying exercise for the sake of her health.

Kim Tae-hee married singer and actor Rain in 2017, and they have two daughters. She also made her Hollywood debut and expanded into global activities through the Amazon Prime series “Butterfly,” released last year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.