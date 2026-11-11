Late Choi Bool-am’s military-uniform photo released after his death... fists clenched, exuding macho energy

The image of the late actor Choi Bool-am, beloved as the “nation’s father,” wearing a military uniform has been released belatedly, drawing interest.

Yonhap News released on the 10th (local time) a photo of Choi Bool-am in uniform, taken in 2015 by U.S.-based photographer Rami Hyun, 47.

The photo was taken by U.S.-based photographer Rami Hyun, 47, at the Ground Forces Festival, a military cultural event hosted by the Army, in 2015.

At the time, while preparing to promote the festival, Hyun came up with the idea of recruiting celebrities who could represent each rank in the military. Some suggested that Choi Bool-am would be well suited to play a command sergeant major, a seasoned figure with a long military career, and the shoot went ahead on that basis.

After receiving the request, Choi Bool-am stood before the camera wearing a uniform prepared by the Army. However, the uniform issued at the time bore the insignia of a sergeant, not a command sergeant major.

During the shoot, Choi Bool-am also spoke about how it felt to wear a military uniform again after so long. He was quoted as saying, “I’m wearing a military uniform for the first time in quite a while after being asked. This may be the first and last time in about 50 years since I left the military.”

Choi Bool-am enlisted in the Army in 1960 and completed his military service. The photo released this time will remain a rare record of him wearing a military uniform.

Photographer Rami Hyun has carried out “Project Soldier,” documenting people who wear uniforms and serve the public, including soldiers, police officers and firefighters. He is said to have photographed around 8,000 people in South Korea alone.

According to Yonhap News, the photo came to light after Hyun, upon hearing of Choi Bool-am’s death, found it while looking through photographs he had taken in the past and released it.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died on the 29th of last month while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Seoul’s Gangseo District. He was 87.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.