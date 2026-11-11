Jang Do-yeon and Heo Kyung-hwan reveal mutual feelings after 20 years: “I felt butterflies” and “I watched from afar”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jang Do-yeon and Heo Kyung-hwan are set to share the story of mutual feelings they kept hidden behind 20 years of friendship.

Jang Do-yeon, MC Heo Kyung-hwan’s close friend of 20 years, will appear as a guest on the 10th episode of Tcast E Channel’s “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrases for Happiness” (hereafter “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show”; produced by Tcast and NYCC), which will be released on the 11th.

Jang expresses her anticipation for a new catchphrase, saying, “I’m really suited to this program because I haven’t had a single catchphrase all this time.” She then shows off her close-friend chemistry with Heo through her candid, down-to-earth banter. As she opens up about her honest thoughts on her height, she also gives a cool-headed answer when Heo asks, “We’ve known each other for 20 years—how many centimeters of your height could you give me?”

The two also discuss their special chemistry, bringing up a top comment that said, “They’re like Korea’s Tom Holland and Zendaya.” Jang surprises Heo by confessing, “At some point since my debut in 2007, I’ve felt my heart flutter watching Heo Kyung-hwan.” She also shares the special reason she couldn’t help feeling that way about him, bringing laughter. The two then recall their first impressions of each other 20 years ago and express their affection for the long time they have spent together as colleagues. Heo says, “I also watched from afar,” prompting curiosity about whether their feelings for each other were mutual back then.

Heo also shares the desperate circumstances that left him with no choice but to cling to a single catchphrase. Jang recalls the time she happened to see the “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show” poster and tells him sincerely, “I was moved. I felt proud because it seemed like you were being recognized as someone who is compelling content in your own right.” Her words touch Heo.

Jang also shares her honest thoughts about being called a “master of melodrama,” after showing heart-fluttering chemistry with Son Suk-ku, Lee Joon-hyuk, Lee Dong-wook and others. She gives a forthright answer when Heo asks, “Did you secretly think things might work out?” She also talks about her dating skills, confidently saying, “I’m not naive anymore. If the other person gives me even 1% certainty, I can raise my level of interest to 80%.”

Jang and Heo also talk about marriage. Jang predicts, “I think Heo Kyung-hwan will get married sooner. Maybe next year, or sometime in the near future.” Heo, in turn, says, “I think Ms. Do-yeon will get married within three years,” drawing attention.

Jang also shares an anecdote about working with Koo Kyo-hwan in director Yi Okseop’s film “Your Country” and discusses when she thinks it will be released. She also reveals the secret to her “long run” in the industry and how she has continued working for 20 years.

After expressing her anticipation for a catchphrase, Jang says, “I’m so excited,” while Heo reveals that he feels more pressure than ever, saying, “I’ve never agonized over it this much.” Viewers can find out on “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show” whether, after much deliberation, Heo can come up with a catchphrase that will satisfy his close friend Jang, along with the two’s delightful conversation and the first catchphrase he creates for her.

“Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show” is released every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the YouTube channel “ggzz.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.