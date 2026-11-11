'Affair allegations' Yang Hong-won unveils new album, ironically titled 'False Report'... promotes new music while limiting comments

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Rapper Yang Hong-won has released a new album amid continuing controversy surrounding allegations of an affair. The album has drawn particular attention because, ironically, it is titled “False Report.”

On the 10th, Yang Hong-won posted a photo of the album cover on his social media account along with the message, “Panda Gomm, Yang Hong-won’s single album ‘False Report’ is out now. You can listen to it on all music streaming sites.”

The new album, made in collaboration with hip-hop producer Panda Gomm, contains three tracks: “Fire,” “MOONWALK” and “Neck.” Yang Hong-won contributed lyrics to all the songs and co-wrote the music with Panda Gomm.

What stands out most is the title of the new album.

“False report” refers to information reported inaccurately and contrary to the facts. With Yang Hong-won having strongly denied the affair allegations recently, the release of a new album with this title has attracted particular interest.

Yang Hong-won is actively promoting the new album, but has restricted comments on the social media post.

Earlier, Yang Hong-won held a wedding ceremony with Won Hyeon-ju, a former model and his longtime partner, on the 18th of last month, but just five days later he was embroiled in allegations of an affair. At the time, a person identified as A, who claimed to be an acquaintance of Yang’s, alleged that Yang had accompanied another woman to a lodging establishment and released related photos and details of phone calls.

His agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had accompanied the woman to a motel but denied that there had been any inappropriate romantic conduct. The agency also alleged that A had threatened him while demanding money, and took legal action over suspected extortion, violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the publication of false information, among other charges.

A, the original accuser, said in an interview with a YouTube channel, “Honestly, I don’t really know if it was an affair. I didn’t see them having an affair,” and apologized for the earlier claims. The allegations remained unverified, and controversy surrounding them continued.

There were also changes to Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju’s social media accounts.

The two unfollowed each other on social media. Won Hyeon-ju deleted her previous posts and halted her social media activity. Yang Hong-won also took down his wedding photos. It is not known, however, what these changes mean for their relationship as a married couple.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won drew attention when he performed “ROSE,” a song that includes his wife Won Hyeon-ju’s name, onstage on the 24th of last month. He sang the lyric, “Come back to me, Hyeon-ju,” and as a video of the performance spread online, some interpreted it as a message to his wife. However, “ROSE” is reportedly a song he wrote during an earlier period when he and Won Hyeon-ju were dating and then broke up.

Since then, Yang Hong-won has been spotted at a club in Hongdae and continued to share updates, including posting on social media on the 8th a photo taken in the smoking room of a Korean sauna.

As opinions remain divided over the allegations concerning his private life, the title “False Report” has itself become a new focus of attention following the album’s release.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju registered their marriage in 2023 and welcomed a daughter in 2024. They had shared glimpses of family life on the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary,” but the channel has been inactive since the recent controversy.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.