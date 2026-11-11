Lee Jong-hyuk’s son Junsu falls for Chun Hee-chul’s daughter at first sight ♥ Could the families become in-laws twice over?

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Jong-hyuk’s son Lee Junsu fell in love at first sight with Chun Hee-chul’s daughter, Jeon Ji-woo.

On November 11, when lovers exchange sweet sentiments, there is also a sense that a remarkable double in-law match could emerge on tvN STORY and E Channel’s “My Child’s Love 3,” with the younger siblings becoming a couple after their older brother and sister. Ahead of its premiere today (the 11th), a rosy first meeting between Lee Junsu and Jeon Ji-woo was revealed in advance.

Lee Junsu, son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, and Jeon Ji-woo, daughter of basketball coach Chun Hee-chul, are contestants on “My Child’s Love 3,” a variety show co-produced by tvN STORY and t.cast’s E Channel. They are the younger siblings of Lee Tak-soo and Suwan Jeon, who became the final couple in Season 1. Now, a promising rosy atmosphere has been spotted between the younger siblings from their very first meeting, raising expectations.

In the released clip, Lee Junsu greets Jeon Ji-woo at the place where they are meeting for the first time. As soon as the “goddess of the dance department” appears, Junsu is captivated by her and keeps drinking water as if he is nervous. Even after showing her to her seat, he awkwardly looks around. A fresh spark is in the air even during their brief exchange of names, while her father, Chun Hee-chul, who is watching, also looks excited, seemingly curious about Junsu’s reaction.

What is most intriguing is that the two have very different levels of awareness. Jeon Ji-woo recognized Lee Junsu right away and said that, since their older sister and older brother had become the final couple in Season 1, she felt a curious sense of familiarity despite meeting him for the first time. Lee Junsu, by contrast, has no idea whose daughter Jeon Ji-woo is. His not knowing about their special connection adds to the intrigue.

Even without knowing who she is, Lee Junsu seems simply happy. After bursting into laughter on his own and leaving his father, Lee Jong-hyuk, puzzled, Junsu spoke in an interview about his first impression of Jeon Ji-woo, saying she was tall and beautiful like a model. He candidly confessed, “I thought I was glad I came.” His sunny confession, as if his heart had been stolen at first sight, makes the fathers in the studio—including Lee Jong-hyuk—burst out laughing.

After the older brother and sister became the final couple in Season 1, the younger siblings are now hinting at an unusually exciting connection from their first meeting. Jeon Ji-woo recognized Lee Junsu, but Junsu is showing interest without knowing anything, making viewers all the more curious about what will happen between them. Will their unexpected meeting lead to another rosy romance? And will the unimaginable come to pass, with Lee Jong-hyuk and Chun Hee-chul actually becoming in-laws twice over? Expectations are building.

Tension rises further when a “catfish” contestant is shown making an appearance at the end of the preview for Episode 1. With a rosy atmosphere already in the air from the first meeting, the preview also hints at the possible arrival of an all-time “catfish” who could shake up the love lines. Unpredictable twists add to the unusual excitement from the start, heightening curiosity about the young people’s romances in the premiere.

The production team teased, “Following Lee Tak-soo and Suwan Jeon, who were greatly loved in Season 1, their younger siblings are now meeting as well, so interesting situations unfold from their very first encounter. One example is the contrasting reactions of Jeon Ji-woo, who knows about their special connection, and Lee Junsu, who expresses interest at first sight without knowing anything.” They added, “As the seasons have gone on, ‘My Child’s Love 3’ has taken the excitement and the parents’ over-the-top reactions to a new level. We hope you look forward to the young people’s tender, heart-fluttering first meetings in the premiere.”

“My Child’s Love 3” on tvN STORY and E Channel premieres today (Wednesday the 11th) at 8 p.m. and will also be available to watch on TVING.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.