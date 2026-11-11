J Black’s fortunes turn around after choreographing for A2O... Dance academy becomes a huge hit: “It’s really wild”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Dancer J Black said the dance academy he runs had “gone wild” after he choreographed the intro for “NEON” by A2O LITE, which has recently attracted a lot of attention.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel “Jeong Jun-ha Haha Haha” featured Jeong Jun-ha meeting and talking with J Black.

In the video, J Black described his busy daily routine, saying, “After we finish filming for YouTube, I have to go practice.”

Jeong Jun-ha asked about the dance studio that J Black runs with his wife, dancer Marie. When J Black said, “It’s been four months since we opened the academy,” Jeong Jun-ha asked, “It’s packed these days, isn’t it?”

J Black said the atmosphere had changed, saying, “It happened all of a sudden. I was surprised, too.” He added, “A lot of people came during the first three months, of course, but it definitely wasn’t packed to the rafters like many people might imagine,” explaining, “I found that more people than I expected didn’t even know I’d opened an academy.”

But apparently, things changed after word got out that J Black had choreographed the intro for A2O LITE’s “NEON.”

“I guess a lot of people started searching for me once A2O blew up,” he said. “It’s really wild. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.” He could not hide his surprise at the public’s unexpected attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.