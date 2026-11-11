RIIZE's Sungchan, dazzling with a princely wave

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RIIZE's Sungchan, dazzling with a princely wave

RIIZE's Sungchan poses while visiting the Maison Francis Kurkdjian pop-up at The Hyundai in Yeouido, Seoul, on the morning of the 11th. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.11.11/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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