RIIZE's Sungchan, dazzling with a princely wave

RIIZE's Sungchan poses while visiting the Maison Francis Kurkdjian pop-up at The Hyundai in Yeouido, Seoul, on the morning of the 11th. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.11.11/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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RIIZE's Sungchan poses while visiting the Maison Francis Kurkdjian pop-up at The Hyundai in Yeouido, Seoul, on the morning of the 11th. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.11.11/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.