RIIZE’s Sungchan, the epitome of dazzling

RIIZE’s Sungchan visits the Maison Francis Kurkdjian pop-up at The Hyundai in Yeouido, Seoul, and poses on the morning of the 11th. Jung Jae-kun, reporter / cjg@sportschosun.com / 2026.11.11
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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RIIZE’s Sungchan visits the Maison Francis Kurkdjian pop-up at The Hyundai in Yeouido, Seoul, and poses on the morning of the 11th. Jung Jae-kun, reporter / cjg@sportschosun.com / 2026.11.11
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.