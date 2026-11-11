‘The King’s Warden’ Park Si-young marks 15 years with same-sex partner after coming out: “Loving with all my heart”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Film poster designer Park Si-young expressed his enduring affection as he marked 15 years since meeting his same-sex partner.

On the 11th, Park Si-young posted several photos and videos along with the message: “We met on November 11, 2011, and I have loved my partner with all my heart every day for 16 years, through November 11, 2026. Thank you for letting me be so blinded and deafened by this love that I can live without hearing or seeing any of the world’s crap.”

He added, “Wow, 16 years, and my heart pounds every single day like it’s at some illegal rave,” expressing his passionate love for his partner.

The photos and videos they shared captured memories the two had made over the past 16 years. Whether traveling together or enjoying everyday life, they showed their happiness with bright smiles that looked remarkably alike.

Previously, Park Si-young came out last April by sharing a photo with his same-sex partner, whom he had been dating for 15 years.

At the time, he said, “My heart has been burning for all 15 years. I feel like I’m going crazy because I love them so much. Seeing that someone like my partner exists in this world makes me think there must be a God. I don’t think there’s anything in the world I wouldn’t do for this love.”

Park Si-young also opened up about the sadness he had felt at not being able to publicly show off the person he loved for so long. He said, “It’s really sad that someone like me, who loves showing off and chatting, can’t show off my love. It’s the best thing I have, and today I can’t hold back.”

He added, “I haven’t been able to get married, so I’ve ended up dating for 15 years, not by choice, but it’s not bad. I’m confident. Even when I’m 70, I’m sure I’ll be the most passionate old man in my age group. I don’t intend to ask permission for this love, or to be understood. Love is something two people do, so what does anyone else’s stance matter? I just want to show it off.”

Park later also showed the detached house in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, where he lives with his partner, on several YouTube channels. He said he had moved to Goheung five years ago and added, “We’ve lived together for more than 15 years. One of the biggest reasons I moved to Goheung was my partner.”

Park explained, “Because of my career, they gave up some of the things they wanted to do and supported me. As we got older, it became their turn. The roles were reversed, and it became my turn to help them do what they wanted to do.”

He continued, “I’d achieved enough of what I wanted in Seoul, and they’re not the type to enjoy city life itself. They’d spent about half their time living for me, so moving for them was the most natural next step,” expressing his affection.

However, his partner reportedly isn’t happy about their story being made public. Park said, “They really give me a hard time. They hate it so much they foam at the mouth. They don’t like socializing and prefer to be quietly on their own.” Still, he joked, “Well, what can I do? They should just be less pretty.”

Meanwhile, Park Si-young has designed posters for numerous films, including ‘The King’s Warden,’ ‘Colony,’ ‘The Wailing,’ ‘The Man Standing Next,’ ‘Noryang: Deadly Sea’ and ‘I, the Executioner.’

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.