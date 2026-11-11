Park Shin-young, involved in fatal crash, reveals tattoo and opens up: “I won’t forget what happened that day... I’ll atone for the rest of my life”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Park Shin-young, a former announcer turned broadcaster, revealed a tattoo on her finger and once again expressed her sense of responsibility and remorse over the traffic accident in her past.

On the 11th, Park Shin-young posted a lengthy statement on her personal account along with a photo of her finger tattoo. The photo showed small lettering and a semicolon-shaped design inked on the side of her finger.

In particular, Park Shin-young drew attention by posting alongside the photo, “I will continue to remember the accident that day.” The tattoo appears to express her resolve to live without forgetting the accident she caused in the past.

A semicolon is a punctuation mark that connects one sentence to the next rather than ending a sentence. In suicide prevention and mental health awareness, it is also used as a symbol of continuing to live rather than giving up on life.

The tattoo photo was released as Park Shin-young directly addressed the recent controversy surrounding her. She explained that her earlier social media post saying, “I won’t let myself break down easily, if only because it would be unfair after enduring such a difficult time,” was not an expression of resentment over the accident itself.

Park Shin-young explained, “What I described as unfair was not the outcome of the accident or the court’s ruling,” adding that she meant she would not give up on the life she had held on to while enduring moments of emotional collapse over a long period.

She also rejected some claims—that she hid without getting out of her vehicle immediately after the accident, or that she did nothing even though the victim was underneath the vehicle—as inconsistent with what actually happened at the time.

She also addressed why she had not actively offered an explanation until now. She said she had remained silent because she thought that explaining her side first when someone had lost their life could look like an attempt to evade responsibility or cause further pain to the bereaved family.

However, after false accounts continued to spread and were followed by malicious comments and messages, she decided to take legal action. Park Shin-young said she would respond, following a legal review, to acts including spreading false information, maliciously distorting the facts, defamation and insult.

At the same time, she stressed that responsibility for the accident remained hers. She apologized once again to the deceased and the bereaved family, saying that a court ruling ending her legal responsibility did not erase her emotional responsibility. She also said she would live with a sense of remorse for the rest of her life.

In May 2021, Park Shin-young was driving an SUV in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when she collided with a motorcycle. It was confirmed that she had been traveling at 102 km/h on a road with a speed limit of 40 km/h. A delivery worker in their 50s died in the crash.

During the investigation and trial, it was confirmed that Park Shin-young entered the intersection on a yellow light and was driving at 102 km/h in a section with a 40 km/h speed limit. Investigators also found that the motorcyclist entered the intersection on a red light.

In December 2021, the Seoul Western District Court fined Park Shin-young 15 million won after she was indicted on a charge of causing death in violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. Prosecutors had sought a one-year prison term, but the court considered the defendant’s remorse, whether she had a prior criminal record, the settlement with the bereaved family and some degree of fault on the victim’s side, among other factors.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.