Ko So-young turned Rosé’s clothes inside out...“Checked the label, then bought the exact same thing”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Ko So-young revealed that she coveted a piece of clothing worn by BLACKPINK’s Rosé, checked its label herself and then bought the exact same item, drawing laughs. It caught people’s attention that even Ko So-young, considered one of the entertainment industry’s leading fashionistas, had copied the style of her junior, singer Rosé.

On the 10th, a video titled “How Original Fashionista Ko So-young Gets a Luxury Look with Unbranded Clothes” was posted on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel.

That day, as autumn arrived, Ko So-young organized her closet and shared the clothes she often wears and her shopping tips. While showing off various knits and sweaters, she picked up a deep V-neck knit top and shared a special anecdote about BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

She recalled, “I bought this V-neck about two years ago, too. We were having a meal, and Rosé showed up wearing it.” Ko So-young liked what Rosé was wearing and, she said, immediately asked what brand it was.

Ko So-young recounted their conversation: “I asked if it was from T brand, and she said, ‘No, unnie, but this is really nice.’”

In the end, unable to resist her curiosity, Ko So-young even turned Rosé’s clothes inside out herself to check the label. She admitted, “I turned her clothes inside out, checked the label and bought the exact same thing,” drawing laughs. She praised Rosé’s fashion sense, saying, “She really knows how to dress.”

Ko So-young showed the knit top Rosé had worn and explained several ways to style it. The top could be worn inside out or layered with other clothes, among other options.

It was an unexpected source of amusement that Ko So-young, long admired for her distinctive fashion sense, had seen a junior singer’s clothes and bought the same item.

That day, Ko So-young also shared her personal philosophy on luxury shopping. She explained that she buys luxury-brand items because each brand creates its own distinctive colors. Even within the same range of browns, the subtle differences in color from one brand to another are appealing, she said. She added that she also enjoys buying products from domestic brands, saying, “These days, Korean brands make things well too.”

She explained that she chooses relatively inexpensive basic pieces to wear under outerwear, while sparing no expense on statement sweaters or knits.

She also shared an anecdote about trying a trendy item and being disappointed. Ko So-young said she recently bought micro shorts but, when she tried to wear them, her knees felt cold, so she couldn’t wear them when going out—drawing laughs.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.