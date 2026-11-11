Heo Sung-tae opens up about the aftermath of a kissing scene with an actress six years his junior: “Kept speaking formally after filming; only recently switched to casual speech”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Heo Sung-tae reveals that he continued using honorifics with actress Kwak Sun-young, who is six years younger than him, after their kissing scene.

In episode 5 of SBS’s variety show “Master Hang-jun,” airing Thursday the 12th, Heo Sung-tae, Kwak Sun-young and Lee Min-ki appear as guests, and Heo turns the set upside down by confessing to the supposed “aftereffects” of his kissing scene with Kwak.

Heo reveals how he “kept using honorifics with Kwak Sun-young after filming a kissing scene with her in the drama “Behind Every Star,” and only recently started speaking casually.” His remark shows how seriously he takes kissing scenes.

When Kim Poong teasingly asks, “If you filmed a kissing scene with Min-ki, would you still speak formally to him?”, Heo promptly answers, “Of course,” drawing laughs. He even says, “So I can speak bluntly here,” fully adapting to the spicy banter on “Master Hang-jun” and awakening his hidden variety-show instincts. His unexpected wit is a far cry from the shy Heo Sung-tae viewers know, and leaves us wondering what laughs he’ll bring.

Meanwhile, Heo Sung-tae, an “audition icon” who made his debut through an audition program, draws attention by revealing his own extraordinary way of overcoming nerves. He shares his winning routine: “I sit back in a chair with a backrest, tense my right leg and act.” When Kwak Sun-young asks, “What if you have to audition standing up?”, Heo declares, “Then I’m done for. I can only audition sitting down,” prompting laughter. The unexpected jinx of this “anxiety-prone actor,” hidden behind his charismatic performances, gets big laughs.

Heo Sung-tae’s unpredictable antics—shy to the point of seeming bashful in front of kissing scenes, yet outspoken on variety shows—will be revealed on the full broadcast of “Master Hang-jun.”

SBS’s cinematic talk-variety show “Master Hang-jun” airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.