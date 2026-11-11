Jang Yoon-jeong met former Presidents Roh Tae-woo and Kim Dae-jung: “I thought there’d be an aura, but they were ordinary”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Jang Yoon-jeong, a former Miss Korea titleholder, drew attention after sharing a special anecdote about meeting former Presidents Roh Tae-woo and Kim Dae-jung.

On the 10th, a video titled “You’re an idol, not a mom of two, right? The eldest daughter playfully messes with her Miss Korea mom’s face, lol” was posted on the YouTube channel “Jang Yoon-jeong♥Kim Malgeum.” The video showed Jang trying a fresh new look as her daughter Kim Malgeum did her idol-style makeup.

That day, while her daughter was doing her makeup, Jang caught people’s attention by sharing an unexpected story about meeting presidents in the past.

She said, “I’ve met several presidents of our country,” adding, “I’ve met President Kim Dae-jung and President Roh Tae-woo.”

Recalling her meeting with former President Roh Tae-woo first, Jang explained, “I didn’t meet President Roh Tae-woo while he was president; I met him when he was a party leader. I went to interview him.” Recalling her experience conducting the interview, she told her daughter, “He had excellent manners.”

She also shared how she came to meet former President Kim Dae-jung. “I went to the party headquarters in Mapo to interview President Kim Dae-jung, too. We shook hands, and his hand was so soft,” Jang said, vividly recalling the moment.

She added, “I met President Kim Dae-jung quite a few times. There was a talk show called ‘Sarangbang Junggye,’ and I saw him on that, too.”

Her daughter asked, “Weren’t you scared when you met the president?” expressing her curiosity. Jang replied, “I thought there’d be an aura, but they were more ordinary than I expected,” prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Jang won the top title at the 31st Miss Korea pageant in 1987 and placed second at the 1988 Miss Universe pageant. She has worked as an MC on various television programs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.