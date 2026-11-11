Kara's Macau concert abruptly canceled 17 days before show... Organizer says airfare and accommodation costs will not be reimbursed

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Kara's concert in Macau was abruptly canceled just 17 days before it was due to take place. The disappointment has been compounded by the organizer's announcement that while tickets will be fully refunded, it will not compensate attendees for separate expenses such as airfare and accommodation.

On the 11th, a notice from the organizer announcing the cancellation of Kara's Macau concert was posted on the official website of the Broadway Theatre in Macau.

Kara had originally been scheduled to perform at the Broadway Theatre in Macau at 7 p.m. on the 28th, with the concert titled “2026 KARA Once Again GlowStage in Macau.”

However, news of the cancellation came suddenly, about two weeks before the concert.

The organizer said, “Kara's concert, which was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on November 28 at the Broadway Theatre in Broadway Macau, has been canceled.” It also said, “All tickets and add-on packages will be automatically refunded in full, without fees, to the original payment method,” and noted that no separate refund request was needed.

However, the organizer made clear that compensation for airfare and accommodation costs would not be possible. It specified, “Expenses arising from personal arrangements, such as airfare and accommodation booked individually by audience members, are not eligible for compensation.”

As a result, fans who have already booked flights and accommodation to attend the concert may face additional expenses, such as cancellation fees, depending on the booking terms. Since overseas concerts require fans to make travel arrangements in advance, including flights and accommodation in addition to tickets, the cancellation announced just 17 days before the event is likely to deepen their disappointment.

The concert had been expected to draw excitement with a roughly 100-minute show featuring nine of Kara's hit songs, as well as special events for fans. A separate package that would have allowed fans to get autographs and take photos one-on-one with the members had also been arranged, but all of it has been scrapped due to the cancellation.

The specific reason for the concert's cancellation has not been confirmed so far.

This is not the first time Kara's overseas performance schedule has changed. Earlier, on May 31, Kara announced through HUB JAPAN, the organizer of its Japanese fan meeting, that it would postpone four solo fan-meeting performances scheduled for July 4 and 5 at Toyota Arena Tokyo.

At the time, the organizer apologized, saying the performances had to be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Kara later met local fans at fan concerts in Yokohama, Japan, on October 23 and 24.

With the Macau concert now also abruptly canceled, overseas fans are expected to continue expressing their disappointment. In particular, since airfare and accommodation costs are excluded from compensation despite the ticket refunds, attention is also turning to what further information will be provided to fans who had been looking forward to the concert.

Kara is currently active as a five-member group consisting of Park Gyu-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Nicole Jung, Kang Ji-young and Hur Young-ji.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.