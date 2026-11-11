Jang Na-ra made the first move on her husband, six years her junior... “I thought I had nothing to lose”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Jang Na-ra shared the story of how she made the first move on her husband, who is six years her junior.

At the end of “Salon Drip,” released on the YouTube channel TEO on the 10th, a preview was released for the next episode featuring Jang Na-ra and KIM HYE YOON.

In the video, when asked about her love story with her husband, Jang Na-ra said she had made the first move, explaining, “I thought, ‘If I brought it up around this time, I’d have nothing to lose, and it might be okay.’” Jang Na-ra married a cinematographer six years her junior, whom she met through the 2022 drama “VIP.”

Jang Na-ra also recalled a conversation she had with her husband at the time, saying, “As I listened to him talk while eating snacks, I thought, ‘Oh, I might get married.’”

Jang Na-ra also said, “My husband is so happy when I appear on a variety show or YouTube. He gets so excited, shaking his legs like a child.” She smiled brightly throughout as she talked about him, showing her deep affection.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.