Park Sung-woong, husband of Shin Eun-jung, still kisses his 17-year-old son on the lips: “I see Lee Joong-gu’s face”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Park Sung-woong boasts that he still kisses his 17-year-old son on the lips.

“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, welcomes back “Lee Yeon-bok’s Culinary Brokerage” after a long absence. South Korea’s only culinary brokerage previously made headlines when Namgoong Min and Ha Seok-jin appeared as clients. The third client to appear is Park Sung-woong, who plays Kim Yu-sin in KBS 2TV’s historical epic “Munmu,” set to premiere at 9:20 p.m. on November 14.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Lee Yeon-bok was waiting nervously for someone alongside assistant broker Kim Won-hoon and ITZY’s Chaeryeong, who is preparing for her solo debut. A man in a suit, dressed in black from head to toe, walked in a moment later. The imposing figure radiating an overwhelming aura through his physique alone was none other than the charismatic Park Sung-woong. At his entrance, Lee Yeon-bok, Kim Won-hoon and Chaeryeong instinctively bowed at a 90-degree angle, making everyone laugh.

Kim Won-hoon confessed that he was a huge fan of “New World,” one of Park Sung-woong’s signature films. “New World” is a noir film with a devoted following among Korean men. Lee Joong-gu, the character Park plays in the film, delivered several memorable lines and is still talked about today. Park had everyone laughing when he said, “ ‘New World’ came out in 2013, so it’s been 13 years. The kids who were seven back then are now 20, and after watching ‘New World,’ they call me ‘Big Brother Joong-gu.’ ”

Park Sung-woong also revealed his family-oriented side, in contrast to his charismatic appearance. He surprised everyone in particular by revealing that he still kisses his 17-year-old son on the lips. He also shared the meaningful (?) remark his son makes after the kiss. Park said that each time, he tells his son, “I see Lee Joong-gu’s face in my 17-year-old son.” What does Park’s son say after Park kisses him that surprises even Park?

Park reportedly expressed confidence that he would cook for his son himself using what he had learned from Lee Yeon-bok. Can Park, the “human noir,” solve his cooking dilemma? KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” featuring the charismatic star actor Park Sung-woong, airs at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.