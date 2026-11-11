Kim Yoon-seok speaks out about rumored feud with The Chaser director Na Hong-jin, revealing a trove of behind-the-scenes stories

[Sportschosun | Reporter supremez] Actor Kim Yoon-seok addresses rumors that he fought with The Chaser director Na Hong-jin.

The 368th episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, airing today (Wednesday the 11th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature Han Su-seong, composer of the beloved children’s song “Dad, Cheer Up!”; Colonel Bae Seon-yeong, the first woman in South Korea to command ROKS Dokdo; Tae-Sung Choi, one of South Korea’s leading history instructors, with 7 million students enrolled over the years; and actor Kim Yoon-seok. The episode is directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok, with Lee Un-ju as writer.

Han Su-seong, a romantic busker in Gwangalli and composer of the beloved children’s song “Dad, Cheer Up!,” meets Yoo Jae-suk. Han’s musical life will be explored, including his 40 years as an elementary school teacher, during which he composed around 150 children’s songs and around 130 school anthems. He will candidly share how he dreamed of becoming a singer but gave up on attending a music college because of his family’s financial circumstances and became a teacher, as well as how he never let go of his passion for music. In particular, he will recount how, after turning 30, he entered the MBC Campus Song Festival and postponed graduation, determined only to get onstage, before finally reaching the finals after four attempts. Yoo Jae-suk was reportedly keen to hear more about his eventful journey, saying, “I want to know more about you, teacher.” Han will also share the story behind “Kite Flying,” which won the grand prize at a children’s song competition when his son sang a song Han had composed, as well as how “Dad, Cheer Up!” came to be and brought comfort to many families during the IMF financial crisis. He will recount how he took over a recording studio and ended up saddled with debt when the building owner went bankrupt, and share stories behind the song’s royalties, which reached as much as 30 million won in a single month. Viewers can also hear Han’s story of finally realizing his dream of becoming a singer at 61 and see him perform live.

Viewers will also hear the story of Colonel Bae Seon-yeong, the first woman in South Korea to command ROKS Dokdo. Appearing in her smart uniform, she will describe her path from joining the Republic of Korea Naval Academy as a member of its first class of female cadets to making history as the first woman to command the ship. She will discuss the immense responsibility that comes with being called a “first,” as well as her experience as Asia’s first chief of the Maritime Operations Center at RIMPAC, the world’s largest maritime joint exercise, where she commanded navies from 30 countries. The interior of ROKS Dokdo, a large transport ship with an imposing footprint twice the size of a soccer field, will also be shown. From the ship’s strategic role in wartime to its peacetime missions, viewers will learn about the responsibilities of its commander and see actual training records. Colonel Bae’s story is expected to captivate viewers, from the secret to her charismatic leadership that brings the crew together to the moving story of her mother, who helped her find her resolve in difficult moments, as she protects South Korea’s waters and continues to make history.

The story of Tae-Sung Choi, known as “Big Star Teacher” and one of South Korea’s leading history instructors with 7 million students enrolled over the years, is also drawing interest. Choi, who has provided all his lectures for free for 26 years and helped shape a new direction for Korean history education, will discuss his 30-year teaching career and his educational philosophy. He will talk about earning the nickname “heretic” while studying history, starting lectures for EBS simply because he wanted to appear on TV, and how a comment from one student gave him a sense of mission as a teacher and helped him become an icon of public education. He will also share the story behind his “artistic boardwork” and how an extraordinary recruitment offer from a major private education company left him with a bald patch. Choi will explain why he tore up a contract despite a huge offer, how he was influenced by the life of independence activist U Dang Lee Hoe-yeong, whom he regards as a historical role model, and why he left teaching to put “shared education” into practice for more people. His story is also expected to resonate deeply as he looks back on students who became giants in history and their times and shares a message for those preparing for the college entrance exam.

Kim Yoon-seok, one of South Korea’s leading actors, known for his powerful performances in films including Tazza, The Chaser and The Yellow Sea, will appear on a variety show for the first time in his 39-year career. Meeting Yoo Jae-suk for the first time as well, Kim will keep viewers laughing with his unexpected charms, including explaining why he named Choi Min-sik as the kind of conversationalist he aspires to be. He will share behind-the-scenes stories from the upcoming film Heavy Snow and a range of anecdotes from his acting career. He will reveal stories from the moment he captivated Chungmuro at 40 with his role as A-gwi in Tazza to behind-the-scenes accounts of his signature films The Chaser and The Yellow Sea. He will finally share long-held stories, including the background to the famous line from The Chaser, “Hey, 4885, that’s you, right?”, how the chase scene came about after 40 hours of filming, and his response to rumors of a “fight” with director Na Hong-jin. Yoo Jae-suk will jokingly ask, “So why have you only come on now?”

Viewers will also get a glimpse of Kim Yoon-seok’s human side, hidden behind the charisma of his on-screen roles. He will share the story behind his 2008 award acceptance speech, when he swept seven Best Actor awards and declared, “This is my year,” as well as his connection with fellow actor Song Kang-ho, his contemporary, with whom he shared the ups and downs of life onstage and nurtured his dreams. The stories range from the time he was loved for his handsome looks to the moment he burst out laughing at fans’ banner reading, “My baby is older than me.” Though he is laid-back in real life, almost as if his screws were loose, he will recount living in filming locations to fully inhabit his characters and explain what led him to try his hand at directing with the film Another Child. His enthusiasm for music competition shows, going back to Superstar K, will also catch the eye. He will reveal how seriously he takes the shows—even to the point of sobbing—and name his own favorite singer. Along with relatable conversations with Yoo Jae-suk about each stage of life, viewers can enjoy Kim’s unassuming and witty charm beyond the screen.

tvN’s You Quiz on the Block airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.