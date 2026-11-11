Is that really Jang Yoon-jeong? She looks completely different after idol makeup: “aespa’s Ningning and Giselle style”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jang Yoon-jeong, a broadcaster and former Miss Korea, showed off a fresh new charm with a bold idol-style makeup look.

On the 10th, a video was posted to the YouTube channel “Jang Yoon-jeong♥Kim Mal-geum.” It was titled, “You’re not just a mom of two—you’re an idol, right? The eldest daughter goofs around with her Miss Korea mom’s face LOL.” The video showed Jang trying a fresh new look as her daughter, Kim Mal-geum, did her idol makeup herself.

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong said with curiosity, “My daughter says she wants to give me idol makeup. What is idol makeup? What’s different about it?” Kim Mal-geum replied, “It is different. I’ll do my best,” then explained, “This is aespa makeup. Ningning and Giselle. I’ve watched their makeup looks a lot.”

As the makeup session got underway, Kim Mal-geum brought out brighter-toned products than usual to recreate the glamorous stage makeup distinctive to idols. “You have to use the palest foundation,” she said, sharing her own makeup tip.

But the foundation was much lighter than expected, and Jang Yoon-jeong was startled when she checked herself in the mirror. Seeing this, Kim Mal-geum quipped, “It’s exactly the color of paper,” making everyone laugh.

She then applied concealer and began working on the overall complexion, but Jang Yoon-jeong’s reaction grew even more candid. After checking the mirror again, she admitted, “It’s scary. I look like a ghost,” but soon added, “It’s pretty because it’s so pale,” eliciting laughter with her satisfied reaction.

Kim Mal-geum also explained the distinctive features of idol stage makeup. “Stage makeup looks pretty when you see it from far away. Up close, it doesn’t look the same,” she said, adding, “Mom, you’re pretty.” She explained that makeup that may look somewhat bold up close stands out more under stage lighting and when viewed from a distance.

As contour, blush and lipstick were added one by one, Jang Yoon-jeong’s makeup gradually came together. At first, she had been taken aback by the unfamiliar style, but after seeing the finished look, she expressed her satisfaction, saying, “It’s so pretty.” She then went on to imitate idol poses, showing off her daughter’s makeup skills and keeping the mood light and fun.

What especially caught the eye was that Jang Yoon-jeong, a former Miss Korea, had transformed with her daughter’s help, showing off a glamorous idol look quite different from her usual elegant image.

Jang Yoon-jeong was crowned Miss Korea at the 31st Miss Korea pageant in 1987 and placed second at the 1988 Miss Universe pageant. Since then, she has appeared before audiences as an MC on various television programs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.