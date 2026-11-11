Kim Sang-hyuk officially introduces Yu Chae-ryeon to Click-B members, boasts she’s “pretty and sweet-natured”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Sang-hyuk formally introduces Yu Chae-ryeon to Click-B members Hailla and Noh Min-hyuk.

The episode of Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 13th features Kim Sang-hyuk going on a date for the first time in a while with Yu Chae-ryeon, with whom he mutually chose to pursue a “budding romance” at the “3-on-3 matchmaking event.” It also captures the tense four-way meeting he has with Click-B members Hailla and Noh Min-hyuk, whom he invites along.

That day, Kim Sang-hyuk arrives at the café where they’re meeting in an all-black Teto look tailored to Yu Chae-ryeon’s taste. Hailla and Noh Min-hyuk are already there, and Noh in particular gets ahead of himself, saying, “I dressed up a bit since I’m meeting my ‘sister-in-law’ today.”

Kim Sang-hyuk asks, “Did you watch the bit with me and Ms. Chae-ryeon on the show (‘Groom’s Class’)?” Noh Min-hyuk puts his close-friend intuition to work: “As soon as [Ms. Chae-ryeon] walked in, I thought, ‘Oh, she’s totally Kim Sang-hyuk’s type.’ And when I saw you put a straw in Ms. Chae-ryeon’s cup, I got the feeling, ‘He’s completely got his eye on [Ms. Chae-ryeon].’”

With an embarrassed smile, Kim Sang-hyuk acknowledges Noh Min-hyuk’s keen eye, saying, “You noticed all the little details.” He then goes on about how “Chae-ryeon is really pretty and sweet-natured,” and shares more of the small episodes between them.

Just as the close friends are deep in conversation, Yu Chae-ryeon arrives. Hailla and Noh Min-hyuk greet her warmly and promise their support, saying, “Sang-hyuk has been the ‘bridge of reconciliation’ among the Click-B members all this time, so today we’ll try being the ‘bridge of love.’”

Kim Sang-hyuk is pleased, saying, “Order whatever you want to eat~” As soon as the food is served, Hailla shows his manners by putting some directly on Yu Chae-ryeon’s plate, saying, “Let me get some of this for you.” Kim Sang-hyuk, who is sitting beside her and doing the same, shoots Hailla a jealous look and checks him, asking, “Are you going to pick up a perilla leaf for her too? You’re not doing that, are you?”

Amid their hilariously chaotic chemistry, all eyes are on whether Hailla and Noh Min-hyuk can make good on their promise to be the “bridge of love.”

The tense four-way meeting between Kim Sang-hyuk, Yu Chae-ryeon, Hailla and Noh Min-hyuk can be seen on Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,” airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 13th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.