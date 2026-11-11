Lee Min-jung and Lee So-yeon suffer face-doodle humiliation after suffering a crushing defeat in a golf showdown: “What am I going to do about my face?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actors Lee Min-jung and Lee So-yeon brought laughter with a playful photo of themselves sporting doodles on their faces.

On the 11th, Lee So-yeon posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “What am I going to do about my face? I had so much fun.”

The released photo shows Lee Min-jung and Lee So-yeon looking at the camera with doodles drawn on their faces in black sun stick. They had cat whiskers, noses and other features drawn on their faces, transforming themselves into cute cats. Lee Yun-mi, who was watching them, drew attention with a broad smile, as if amused by their appearance.

Earlier, on the 10th, Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ” released footage of Lee Min-jung, Lee So-yeon and Lee Yun-mi enjoying a round of golf together. The three competed against each other, and decided that the winner would draw on the faces of the other two as a penalty.

Lee Yun-mi, who won the competition, drew on Lee Min-jung and Lee So-yeon’s faces with black sun stick as their penalty. Their cheerful transformation into cats after the unexpected penalty brought laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.