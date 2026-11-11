Choi Jung-won says she and her husband have had zero fights in 25 years of marriage: “He’s far wiser, so I always agree”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Choi Jung-won says she has never once had a fight with her husband in 25 years of marriage.

On today’s episode (the 11th) of TV Chosun’s “Perfect Life,” airing at 8 p.m., actress Choi Jung-won will share glimpses of her sweet everyday life with her husband.

Choi Jung-won surprised the studio with her uninhibited displays of affection in her daily life with her husband. After finishing the breakfast he had prepared, she kissed him on the cheek and said, “Thank you so much for cooking for me today.” Seeing the cast’s enthusiastic reaction, she looked puzzled and asked, “Did I do something wrong?” Choi went on to reveal that her husband always says, “Good night,” and kisses her on the forehead or cheek before bed, describing a couple who naturally show affection in everyday life. Comedian Lee Sung-mi reacted with disgust, saying, “I feel so uncomfortable, like I’ve got indigestion,” bringing laughter.

Meanwhile, Choi and her husband have drawn attention by revealing that they have never once had a fight in which they raised their voices in 25 years of marriage. “I think my husband is far wiser than I am. So I end up agreeing that he’s right, and there’s no reason for us to fight,” Choi said, expressing her unwavering trust in him. Actor Shin Seung-hwan was impressed, saying, “They’re an ideal couple straight out of a book.”

The surprising story behind the debut of Choi Jung-won, an actress with 45 years in the business, will also be revealed. Choi, who made her debut in the 1982 MBC drama “Teacher Tiger,” recalled, “I thought I might get to see the people on TV if I visited a broadcasting station, so I took a test—and, to my surprise, passed and debuted as a child actress.” She also revealed the unexpected turn in her career: although she failed the MBC open-recruitment audition for actors, she was selected for KBS’s 14th cohort of actors recruited through an open audition. When she mentioned that actors Lee Byung-hun, Son Hyun-joo and Kim Jung-nan were in the same cohort, Shin Seung-hwan couldn’t hide his amazement, saying, “That’s truly a golden cohort.”

The story of actress Choi Jung-won, who is enjoying a newlywed-like life even on her 25th wedding anniversary, can be seen today (the 11th) at 8 p.m. on TV Chosun.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.