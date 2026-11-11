Han Ji-min takes a swipe at Lee Seo-jin for changing his tune: “You were sitting there so arrogantly... Unbelievable.”

[Reporter supremez of Sportschosun] Han Ji-min was dumbfounded by the “sweetness reserved for seniors” shown by Lee Seo-jin, her friend of 20 years.

tvN’s “Geunyang Saram Chingu” (directed by Na Yeong-seok and Shin Geon-jun; hereafter “Geusachin”), which premieres on Friday, November 27, at 8:35 p.m., has unveiled the colorful characters of Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo, MONSTA X’s JOOHONEY, and TWICE’s Jeongyeon in a highlight video and a second poster.

“Geunyang Saram Chingu” is a program in which Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo, MONSTA X’s JOOHONEY, and TWICE’s Jeongyeon—well-known opposite-sex friends in the entertainment industry—enjoy a trip together to celebrate their combined 85 years of friendship and chat freely about a variety of topics.

The released highlight video first draws attention to Lee Seo-jin, a porter for 14 years, who still cannot shake his old porter habits. After briefly complaining, “What am I supposed to do when it’s ingrained in me?”, Lee soon shows his sweetness reserved for seniors, taking attentive care of Kim Yong-gun and Park Jung-soo.

Meanwhile, when Park Jung-soo arrives, Han Ji-min sees Lee Seo-jin spring to his feet and guide her to the sofa. “It’s unbelievable—Lee Seo-jin was sitting there so arrogantly, and then he gets up,” she says, giving the genuine reaction of a friend of 20 years and making everyone laugh. We also get a glimpse of “Team Leader Han” springing into action for her friends, looking into accommodations and tickets, foreshadowing Han Ji-min’s all-out efforts.

Park Jung-soo, who has many things she wants to do, makes a singular impression with her bulldozer-like determination. While Park Jung-soo races around with burning enthusiasm and seemingly boundless energy, her art-museum buddy Lee Seo-jin and shopping buddy Jeongyeon look visibly exhausted, adding to the anticipation for their chaotic chemistry.

The cheerful moments of Kim Yong-gun, the “Korean Joker” who loves making his friends laugh, also draw attention. Kim Yong-gun, who recently learned about generative AI services, admits, “At first, I didn’t know what it was, so I called it ‘eminai,’ and everyone around me laughed for quite a while,” leaving his friends in stitches.

The guide duo, JOOHONEY and Jeongyeon, bring the essential porter skills of navigation and driving, along with the youngest members’ cuteness, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces. JOOHONEY’s playful affection melts senior porter Lee Seo-jin’s heart, while Jeongyeon’s lovable delight at Park Jung-soo’s praise adds to the warm atmosphere.

“Geunyang Saram Chingu” has a rule: the friends travel separately during the day and have dinner together. This leads to a variety of unit combinations, including the “Workout Crew” of Park Jung-soo and JOOHONEY, the “Breakfast Crew” of Lee Seo-jin, Kim Yong-gun, and Jeongyeon, and the “Dimple Crew” of Lee Seo-jin and JOOHONEY, raising expectations for fresh episodes.

Meanwhile, the second poster captures warm, cheerful moments among the six. Kim Yong-gun and Park Jung-soo, friends for 55 years; Lee Seo-jin and Han Ji-min, friends for 20 years; and JOOHONEY and Jeongyeon, friends for 10 years, will enjoy time both together and apart as they deepen their friendships. Viewers are all the more eager for the premiere to see what stories their trip will bring.

The special travel story of these friends, who share a combined 85 years of friendship, can be seen on tvN’s “Geunyang Saram Chingu,” airing Friday, November 27, at 8:35 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.