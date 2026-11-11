Ralral loses 12 kg in 8 months without weight-loss drugs: “Currently 167 cm, 65 kg”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Ralral showed off a dramatically transformed appearance after losing about 12 kg, going from 77 kg to 65 kg.

On the 11th, Ralral posted several photos along with the caption, “Today’s stats: 167 cm, 65 kg. The first day in my life that I properly put on eyelashes.”

In the photos, Ralral showed off a sharper jawline and a slimmer figure. With long hair and glamorous makeup, she caught people’s attention with a strikingly different look and a more radiant beauty than before.

Earlier, Ralral said last March that her weight had climbed to 77 kg and announced that she was going on a diet.

She later drew attention by saying that she had lost 10 kg in six months without the help of weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. She also revealed that she had undergone rhinoplasty during her diet.

Asked about the secret to her weight loss, Ralral explained, “I stopped drinking and ate the same amount of food,” adding, “Exercise—running + Pilates = increased muscle mass. I’m only losing body fat.”

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2024, and they have one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.