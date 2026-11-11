Dating rumors erupt around Heo Kyung-hwan because of Hwang Seok-jeong’s dog... “Looks like he has a girlfriend”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Hwang Seok-jeong raises dating rumors about MC Heo Kyung-hwan after catching her dog Hoom doing something unexpected.

Premiering at 10 p.m. on November 11 (today), TV CHOSUN’s new variety show “A Dog to Brag About” is Korea’s first variety show dedicated to showing off dogs, featuring celebrity dog owners appearing with their dogs to flaunt their special charms. Stars including Lee Yeon-bok, Ye Ji-won, Brian, Kwon Eun-bi, Kim Yong-bin, Hwang Seok-jeong and Choi Hyun-woo will take the stage with their dogs for a no-holds-barred “Show Off My Fur Baby” battle.

Actor Hwang Seok-jeong, a scene-stealer with an overwhelming presence, draws attention as she appears with her pet dog Hoom, whose strikingly white coat gives it a mysterious air. Wearing an elegant pink dress and showing off a graceful bearing, Hoom approaches Choi Hyun-woo, seated beside Hwang, and charms him. Soon afterward, when Hoom goes over to Sleepy, who calls, “Come here,” and charms him too, Hwang boasts of Hoom’s unique “flirting technique,” saying, “This one only goes to men. That’s what I’m proud of.”

But when Hoom approaches Heo Kyung-hwan, it reacts listlessly, unlike before, and simply shakes itself, leaving everyone puzzled. Watching this, Hwang tilts her head and says, “Kyung-hwan is handsome, so why is Hoom acting that way?” before asking bluntly, “Is there a woman in your life?”

When Hwang says Hoom doesn’t approach men who have a woman around them, Heo Kyung-hwan, visibly flustered, asks, “Can you read dogs’ fortunes too?” Sleepy joins in with the teasing, saying, “Looks like he has a girlfriend,” and an impromptu “dating rumor” about Heo breaks out, stirring up the set.

Meanwhile, magician Choi Hyun-woo draws attention by introducing his dog Pang as “Cupid.” Asked, “Aren’t you the one who’s actually single?”, Choi replies, “If Pang approaches a woman while we’re out for a walk or just wandering around, I wonder if I could strike up a conversation with her too.” He even makes everyone laugh by seriously declaring his desire to find love: “I should find Pang’s mom now, too.”

Choi Hyun-woo also says that he and Pang have gone everywhere together ever since Pang was born, introducing Pang as a dog who not only helps with his love life but also serves as his magic assistant. Pang particularly amazes everyone by falling under hypnosis at a single gesture from Choi. What’s more, Pang had its eyes closed and remained completely still, but when Choi woke it, it opened its eyes wide, turning the set into chaos. The celebrity dog owners also try hypnotizing their own dogs, leaving viewers curious about what will happen.

Meanwhile, TV CHOSUN’s new variety show “A Dog to Brag About” premieres at 10 p.m. on November 11 (today).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.