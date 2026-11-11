Truedy and Lee Dae-eun celebrate their son’s first birthday after Truedy tearfully opened up about their marital conflict; radiant smiles in family photos

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Rapper Truedy and former baseball player Lee Dae-eun shared a joyful family photo to mark the first birthday of their son, Raeon.

On the 10th, Truedy posted several photos along with the message: “I can finally say hello as a mom who’s made it through the first birthday party. Thanks to everyone who made the effort to come and grace the occasion, and to all the online aunties and uncles who sent us so many blessings from afar, Raeon’s first birthday was more moving and joyful than I could have imagined.”

The photos showed Truedy and Lee Dae-eun celebrating their son’s first birthday. The two smiled brightly as they held Raeon, dressed in hanbok, in their arms.

Lee Dae-eun looked dashing in a neat suit, while Truedy showed off her graceful poise in a white dress. The family photo capturing the happiness of the three of them made for a heartwarming sight.

Truedy vowed, “I’ll keep the warm love and support you’ve sent us close to my heart and raise our Raeon to be bright and healthy, and to grow into a child who knows how to show love to others.” She added, “I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who joined us once again. I’ll pray that you all have a warm and happy end to the year.”

Previously, Truedy and Lee Dae-eun appeared on the tvN STORY show “What Are You Saving It For?,” which aired last month, and spoke candidly about their marital conflicts.

At the time, Truedy said that whenever they argued, Lee Dae-eun would tell her, “You need to go to the hospital. You’re sick,” and “Here we go again.” She confessed, “I felt intimidated and miserable, as if I were the only one who was sick.”

Hurt by her husband’s words, Truedy went to a psychiatry clinic with Lee Dae-eun. She said that, contrary to her expectations, she was diagnosed with severe depression during the counseling process.

Truedy admitted, “I thought my husband was 100% the problem, but the doctor told me I was at a severe stage of depression. It was worse than I thought.”

The specialist said Truedy, who places great importance on empathy, and Lee Dae-eun, who has an independent nature, had temperamental differences, and advised them to make an effort to understand each other. Truedy also said, “For our child’s sake, we’ll acknowledge our differences and work at it.”

Meanwhile, Truedy and Lee Dae-eun married in 2021 after dating for four years, and welcomed their son last November.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.