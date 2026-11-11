Kim Hyung-ja, Divorced Twice, Adopts Nephew Who Cared for Her at Death’s Door... “I Have a Grandchild Now”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Kim Hyung-ja shared the story of adopting as her son the nephew who devotedly cared for her after a traffic accident that brought her to the brink of death.

Kim Hyung-ja appeared on the recently aired MBN series While You Were Sick, where she opened up about the traffic accident that changed her life and about her family.

Kim Hyung-ja said, “I’ve had an experience where I came close to death.” She said that in 2011, after finishing her schedule, she was on her way to a gathering to celebrate her 60th birthday when she was involved in a serious traffic accident.

Kim Hyung-ja described what happened: “I thought I wouldn’t be able to drive if I drank, so I asked a friend to drive. As soon as we entered the parking lot, the car suddenly accelerated and crashed into a wall.”

She went on to say, “I had to survive, so I instinctively lifted my legs to cover my face. As a result, both my legs were broken,” adding, “I had surgery five times.” Her account astonished viewers. The scars from those surgeries are still clearly visible on her legs.

Kim Hyung-ja recalled, “Even after I was discharged and returned home, I stayed in bed for a very long time,” adding, “I think that was when I ended all my relationships with people.”

At the time, she was living alone after her divorce. “When you go through something difficult, it becomes clear who truly cares about you,” she said. “That’s when I learned who the people were that I should treat well for the rest of my life.”

Her nephew and his wife reportedly stayed by her side and devotedly cared for her while Kim Hyung-ja endured her hospital stay alone. She expressed her gratitude: “They came to my hospital room without fail and cared for me. That’s when I saw their true character.”

She went on to say, “My older sister passed away from high blood pressure, and her son, my nephew, became my son.”

Kim Hyung-ja, who formally adopted her nephew in 2021, smiled happily and said, “Now I have a grandchild, too.”

Kim Hyung-ja had previously shared on another show how she came to adopt her nephew as her son. At the time, she said, “I once went to have my fortune told for fun, and I was told that although my destiny showed no children, a son would appear from somewhere later in life.” She added, “And then, remarkably, my nephew really did become my son.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.