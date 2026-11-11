‘Choi Jin-sil’s daughter’ Choi Jun-hee’s social media account blocked again while sharing information about double-eyelid surgery: ‘I suspect I’m being censored personally; all I can do is cry’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] The late Choi Jin-sil’s daughter, Choi Jun-hee, has opened a third social media account after a series of account suspensions and vented her frustration.

On the 11th, Choi Jun-hee posted a short video on her newly created social media account along with the message, “Y-yes... that’s what happened... all I can do is laugh (cry) lol. I’m finally getting a bit of a grip...”

In the video, Choi Jun-hee explained what had happened as her accounts disappeared one after another. Recalling how caught off guard she had been, she said, “Were you surprised, wondering where my account had suddenly gone? I was startled too when my account got taken down in the early hours of the morning.”

She went on to say, “I suspect Instagram may be censoring me personally,” and added, “It happened again. I’m not even sad anymore; all I can do is laugh.” After problems hit her new account in succession following her original one, she said she now even felt deflated.

The sudden account suspension also disrupted activities she had in progress. Choi Jun-hee said, “My account went down while I was sharing information about double-eyelid surgery, so I had to stop. If anyone hasn’t received it, please send me a direct message here.” She also said she would share a separate link for the group purchase that was underway, signaling that she wanted to keep in touch with her followers.

She also did not hide how worn out she felt by the ongoing account problems. Choi Jun-hee expressed her frustration, saying, “I don’t know. I’m just going to post what I want and carry on. I put so much effort and care into making each piece of content, but this keeps happening...” She added that she had been “stuck in a depressed mood for three days and unable to pull myself out of it,” prompting further concern.

Even so, she expressed gratitude to those who had worried about her. She said, “So many of you have been concerned, and even just one message gives me a lot of strength,” adding, “I’m looking for a solution.”

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and Cho Sung-min. She is currently an influencer and married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior last May.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.