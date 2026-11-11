“Just One Bite on a Spacious Plate”... Song Hye-kyo Shares an Adorable Breakfast Update from Thailand

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Song Hye-kyo drew attention by sharing a photo of her breakfast while carrying out overseas engagements. The food, arranged daintily on a large plate, caught the eye.

On the 11th, Song Hye-kyo posted a photo on her social media with the caption “Starting the day~!” and added a Thai flag emoji.

The photo showed a breakfast Song Hye-kyo appears to have enjoyed abroad. Elegant tableware and a neatly arranged knife and fork catch the eye, while a small portion of a yellow egg dish sits in the middle of a large white plate. Three cherry tomatoes beside it add to the dainty feel.

The modestly portioned egg dish stands out against the spacious plate. The small serving of the main dish is striking, as it could easily look like just one bite. Golden-brown toast, fruit and coffee are also served alongside the plate. Overall, it is a breakfast featuring a variety of foods, but the small egg dish in the center of the large plate especially catches the eye.

Song Hye-kyo, who often shares candid glimpses of her daily life and travel, once again gave fans an update by posting her breakfast without any particular explanation.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo will meet viewers around the world through the Netflix original series Tantara, set to premiere on December 11. Set against the South Korean entertainment industry of the 1960s through the 1980s, Tantara tells a story of growth centered on people who have nothing but dream of success and live fiercely.

Song Hye-kyo plays Minja, who enters the record industry after a poor childhood. Gong Yoo co-stars as Dong-gu, Minja’s childhood friend who stays by her side and dreams of success with her.

The series is generating anticipation as it is the latest work by writer Noh Hee-kyung, who previously worked with Song Hye-kyo on Worlds Within and That Winter, the Wind Blows, among other projects.

Tantara, which also stars Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee and Na Moon-hee alongside Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, will be released on Netflix on December 11.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.