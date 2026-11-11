Kim Ki-ri shares upbeat update for first time in 3 months after ‘Park Wi’ backlash... smiles cheek-to-cheek with wife Moon Ji-in

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kim Ki-ri shared an update on social media for the first time in about three months after becoming caught up in the fallout from a past controversy over YouTuber Park Wi’s service as a social service agent.

On the 11th, Kim Ki-ri posted a photo showing how he was doing on social media, along with a heart emoji.

The photo shows Kim Ki-ri taking a mirror selfie with his wife, Moon Ji-in. The two pose affectionately with their faces pressed together. Their bright smiles, which seem to be growing more alike, are particularly eye-catching.

The post is drawing even more attention because Kim Ki-ri has resumed activity on social media after about three months.

Last August, as controversy erupted over YouTuber Park Wi’s service as a social service agent, Kim Ki-ri also faced unexpected criticism. This was because he was the one who had arranged the meeting between Park Wi and his wife, Song Ji-eun, a former member of the group Secret.

Kim Ki-ri had done little on social media since then, so his update after a long time is drawing attention.

Kim Ki-ri married actress Moon Ji-in in 2024, and they welcomed a son last August.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.