Han Da-gam celebrates twice just 50 days after giving birth... “The entertainment industry's oldest mother makes a fresh start as a working mom”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Han Da-gam has announced a new leap forward as an actress and working mom, joining a new agency just 50 days after giving birth.

On the 11th, Han Da-gam personally shared her thoughts on changing agencies in a post on her social media, saying, “I’ve found a good partner and settled into a new company.”

She said, “I’m grateful for this precious connection, this wonderful connection,” and added, “As actress Han Da-gam, the oldest mother in the entertainment industry, I received the great gift of Juwon, and was given another wonderful connection as a gift.”

She also expressed her determination to continue working as an actress after giving birth. Han Da-gam said, “With a grateful heart as always, I’ll take another step forward as an actress. I’ll also take on the challenge of being a working mom,” adding, “I respect the working moms of Korea who work and raise children at the same time.”

She also asked, “Please give lots of support to actress Han Da-gam and to Han Da-gam, Juwon’s mom, as she takes this next step.”

Earlier, Han Da-gam announced a fresh start by signing an exclusive contract with Kang Entertainment. The agency said, “We’re pleased to be working with an actress who has a broad acting range and a variety of strengths in areas such as cultural and variety programming,” adding, “We’ll provide attentive support to create positive synergy between us.”

Kang Entertainment represents actors Kim Sun-young, Gong Hyun-joo, Kim Dong-young, Kang Seung Hyun and Jihoon Kim, among others.

The news has drawn particular attention because it comes about 50 days after Han Da-gam welcomed her first son. She married a businessman one year her senior in 2020 and conceived six years later. At the time, she made headlines by saying she had conceived her first child through IVF in her mid-40s and describing herself as “the oldest mother in the entertainment industry.” She later became a mother when she gave birth to a healthy boy, Juwon, on September 22.

Recently, she has been connecting with viewers through KBS2’s The Return of Superman, sharing her pregnancy and childbirth journey and daily life raising her son, Juwon. She has shown moments with her son at a postpartum care center after giving birth, and shared glimpses of her new family life, including her husband actively helping with childcare and her own parents.

Now that she has also found a new agency after giving birth, she is gearing up to resume her acting career.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam made her debut in 1999 in MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation)’s drama For Love and has appeared in numerous productions, including Successful Story of a Bright Girl, Full House, Seoul 1945, Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho and Durian’s Affair.

Here is the full text of Han Da-gam’s social media post.

I’ve found a good partner and settled into a new company.

I’m grateful for this precious connection, this wonderful connection.

As actress Han Da-gam, the oldest mother in the entertainment industry, I received the great gift of Juwon, and was given another wonderful connection as a gift.

With a grateful heart as always, I’ll take another step forward as an actress.

I’ll also take on the challenge of being a working mom.

I respect the working moms of Korea who work and raise children at the same time.

Please give lots of support to actress Han Da-gam and to Han Da-gam, Juwon’s mom, as she takes this next step.

Thank you.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.