Season 31 Ok-sun's online troll turns out to be a mom-cafe part-timer... "Paid to spread false information"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Ok-sun, a Season 31 cast member of “I'm Solo,” shared a message saying that false claims about her had been written in exchange for payment.

On the 11th, Ok-sun posted a screenshot of an apology message she had received from an online user on her personal account.

In the message, the writer confessed to posting something about Ok-sun while working part-time writing posts for mom-cafe forums.

The writer explained, “I have two children and live on a single income, so I was working part-time writing posts for mom-cafe forums to help with household expenses. I wrote posts based on keywords provided by a mom-cafe company and was paid for the work.”

The writer apologized, saying, “At the time, I used the keywords about you that the company gave me as they were, but I didn’t think deeply enough about how much they could hurt you. I believe it was clearly my fault that I posted the piece without fully considering the consequences of its content and wording, simply because I wanted to make money.”

The writer added, “I sincerely apologize for causing you hurt and discomfort through my post. I deleted it so it would not be circulated any further. I certainly did not write it with malicious intent. Once again, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry.”

Ok-sun, taken aback by the message, said, “It’s really bizarre. Who am I that people would look only at what they saw of me on the show, spread false claims using keywords supplied by a company, and post comments for money?”

She continued, “At the time, I kept wondering what was going on as things I didn’t even know about kept happening. Who had told the company to provide those keywords, and what on earth was going on in the world...?” she wrote, expressing her bewilderment.

She also shared that her family’s support had helped her get through a difficult time. “I don’t know how I would have made it through this hard time without my family,” Ok-sun wrote, sharing a handwritten letter from them.

The letter contained words of encouragement: “To my beloved daughter. You’ve worked so hard for ten years without taking a break. I firmly believe that your experiences so far will be the foundation for your growth. As you prepare for a new beginning, I hope good things fill your days and that everything you wish for comes true.”

Earlier, when Ok-sun appeared on Season 31 of the ENA and SBS Plus entertainment show “I'm Solo,” footage showed her talking about yuriverre_ with Young-sook and Jeong-hee, leading to what was dubbed the “yuriverre_ bullying controversy.” Viewers subsequently criticized her actions and remarks on the show.

Ok-sun acknowledged that her actions and words may have hurt someone, but explained that she had not deliberately excluded or ostracized any particular cast member.

She also denied that the various rumors and allegations about her that surfaced after the show were true, including a rumored marriage to Young-ho and claims of pregnancy, abortion, miscarriage, a sexually transmitted infection, and plastic surgery. She said false claims had repeatedly spread online, making it difficult for her to lead a normal social life, and that she was pursuing legal action.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.