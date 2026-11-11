“Rosé, at a middle-school talent show level”... Debate over her vocals on “APT.” at a U.S. performance

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A debate over Rosé’s singing ability has erupted among overseas internet users over her live performance of the hit song “APT.” in the United States.

Rosé took the stage at the 2026 Art+Film Gala, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in the United States on the 7th (local time), and belted out “APT.”

Debate over Rosé’s live performance continued as a video of the show, posted on the official social media accounts of the U.S. entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter, spread online.

Some overseas internet users harshly criticized her, saying, “It’s awful. It sounds like a middle-school talent show,” and “Her voice is so ordinary. I don’t know how she became so famous.”

Other users questioned Rosé’s singing ability, saying, “The vocals are a mess in this performance,” “She gets out of breath too quickly,” and “She lacks the stage presence to captivate the audience.”

There were also responses defending Rosé. Some users pointed to problems with the live arrangement and sound, saying, “This isn’t a song to be played with only a guitar,” and “The vocals sound far louder than the instruments.”

What drew particular attention was that another song she performed at the same event received positive reviews. The U.S. music outlet Billboard praised Rosé’s performance of “Read My Mind” by the rock band The Killers, highlighting her powerful live vocals and emotional expression.

Rosé performed a total of four songs that day, including “APT.,” “Number One Girl,” “New Trick,” and “Read My Mind.” Having gained worldwide popularity with a global hit, Rosé has now found herself embroiled in an unexpected debate over her live singing, leaving overseas fans divided in their assessments.

Meanwhile, Rosé released her new solo single “New Trick” last September and is currently preparing her second full-length solo album, which she aims to release in 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.