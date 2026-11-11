Actor–PD couple emerges... Lee Jong-eun’s husband turns out to be Lee Min-su of ‘Resident Playbook’

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Doctor and actress Lee Jong-eun, who appeared on ‘EXchange 3’ and performs under the name Lee Hae-ni, married PD Lee Min-su.

According to a MyDaily report on the 11th, Lee Jong-eun tied the knot with PD Lee Min-su at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the 8th.

The ceremony was attended by family members and relatives from both sides, as well as close colleagues. The couple are reportedly enjoying their honeymoon in Hawaii after the wedding.

Earlier, Lee Jong-eun drew attention last month by posting wedding photos taken in New York City, United States, on her personal account. In the photos, she wears a wedding dress and veil and shares affectionate moments with her fiancé against the backdrop of spots around New York.

At the time, Lee Jong-eun expressed her affection for her fiancé with the witty caption, “You’re not laughing at me, are you? Should we run? The shoes are the key. Love you.” She later posted a video on her YouTube channel showing the New York wedding photo shoot, sharing her excitement ahead of the wedding.

Lee Ju-won, who also appeared on ‘EXchange 3,’ attended the wedding. Lee Ju-won shared photos from the ceremony along with the message, “You’re so beautiful. Congratulations,” and sent the couple well-wishes.

Lee Jong-eun is a doctor who graduated from Yonsei University and earned a professional master’s degree in medicine from Kyung Hee University’s Graduate School of Medicine. She rose to prominence in 2024 after appearing as a mid-season ‘catfish’ entrant on TVING’s original dating reality show ‘EXchange 3.’ She later changed her stage name to Lee Hae-ni and has also worked as an actress, appearing in director Jo Bareun’s 2025 short film ‘Cheung.’

PD Lee Min-su began his directing career with KBS2’s 2022 ‘Drama Special: Eolluk.’ He later co-directed the drama ‘Heartbeat’ and served as lead director on tvN’s ‘Resident Playbook,’ ‘Chilling Romance’ and other productions.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.