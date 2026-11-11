Celebrity sued again by housekeeper... “Bitten by a pet dog and trapped in a closet”

Photo from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kylie Jenner, 29, a well-known American model, television personality and businesswoman, has once again been sued by a former housekeeper over alleged mistreatment and unpaid wages, among other claims. The plaintiff alleges that she was trapped in a closet for more than an hour while working at Jenner’s Los Angeles home and that a supervisor mocked her when she asked for help. She also alleges that she suffered several injuries, including being bitten by a pet dog and having her face injured by pepper spray, but received neither proper protection nor compensation.

According to U.S. entertainment outlets TMZ, Rolling Stone and others, former housekeeper Dinora Carolina Kabria Amaya filed suit on the 5th (all times local) in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Kylie Jenner, companies affiliated with her and their employees.

According to the complaint, Amaya worked as a housekeeper at Jenner’s home starting in March 2025. She alleges that while working, she entered Jenner’s closet, the door locked, and she was trapped inside for more than an hour. She had a panic attack and called a supervisor for help, but the supervisor instead laughed at and mocked her, she says.

Amaya alleges that she remained trapped in the closet until someone eventually opened the door.

The complaint also details injuries she allegedly sustained while working. Amaya says that in September 2025, while organizing drawers in the laundry room, a canister of pepper spray whose safety mechanism was not properly secured went off, spraying its contents into her face and eyes. She said the incident caused severe burning and vision problems, and that although she told a supervisor what had happened, she received neither adequate support for medical treatment nor adjustments to her duties.

She also alleges that in October of the same year, she was bitten on the arm by Jenner’s dog while cleaning its doghouse. She wrote in the complaint that she informed a manager immediately after the incident but, having received no appropriate help, bought over-the-counter medication at a pharmacy and treated herself.

Amaya alleges that she had to continue performing physically demanding work even after being injured. She says she complained of eye pain, blurred vision and headaches, as well as pain in her arm and wrist from the dog bite and back pain from repetitive physical labor, but that the company did not properly take her complaints into account.

Wages are another major issue in the lawsuit. Amaya says she typically worked six days a week but was not properly paid overtime, and that she also received no compensation for travel time or vehicle expenses incurred while traveling between several of Jenner’s homes for work.

She was ultimately fired on February 6 this year. According to the complaint, shortly before her dismissal, she asked a manager why another housekeeper had been reimbursed for vehicle expenses while she had not. Amaya alleges that she was fired immediately after raising concerns about her wages and working conditions, and that the dismissal was retaliatory.

The defendants in the lawsuit include Jenner and her company, Kylie Jenner Incorporated, as well as employees responsible for managing the housekeepers and related service contractors. Amaya is seeking damages, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination, retaliation and violations of labor laws related to wages, among other claims.

Jenner’s representatives categorically denied the allegations. In a statement, her attorney noted that the lawsuits had been filed by the same lawyer who previously represented former housekeepers of Jenner.

“It is clear that this lawyer is trying to use media attention to obtain an unjust financial benefit,” he said. “We will not give in to this pressure. We will vigorously fight these baseless lawsuits and make our case in court.”

The case is also drawing attention because Jenner has once again become embroiled in a series of lawsuits brought by former employees. The Six Five reported that this is the fourth lawsuit involving a former employee of Jenner to be filed in the past seven months. Previously, two former housekeepers and a personal chef also sued Jenner and affiliated companies over allegations including discrimination, harassment and wage issues. Jenner’s representatives deny the plaintiffs’ claims, and attention is now turning to how the parties’ claims will be substantiated as the case proceeds.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.