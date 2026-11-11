Moon Ji-in touched by husband Kim Ki-ri, who fell asleep holding hands with her younger brother with a developmental disability: “My truly kind husband”

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] Actress Moon Ji-in shared a tender glimpse of her husband, Kim Ki-ri, attentively caring for her younger brother, who has a developmental disability, and expressed how deeply moved she was.

On the 11th, Moon Ji-in posted videos and photos on her social media showing her husband, Kim Ki-ri, spending time with her younger brother, Jeong-o.

The video showed Kim Ki-ri and Jeong-o lying side by side, asleep. The two caught viewers’ attention as they slept under a blanket, holding hands tightly. Moon Ji-in expressed her affection by adding the words “Holding hands tight” and a heart emoji to the scene.

Another video showed Kim Ki-ri walking with Jeong-o down an alley steeped in the atmosphere of autumn. Sharing a shot of her husband from behind, Moon Ji-in wrote, “A brother-in-law who’s his brother-in-law’s biggest fan. My truly kind little brother, my truly kind husband.”

She added, “And my truly sweet-natured son,” expressing her love for her family. The special bond between Kim Ki-ri and his brother-in-law came through in the way Kim Ki-ri naturally got along with him and fell asleep holding his hand.

Kim Ki-ri had shown exceptional affection for his brother-in-law, who has a developmental disability, even before he married Moon Ji-in. Appearing on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” in 2024, Moon Ji-in expressed her gratitude to her husband, saying, “The day we first met, he did an impression of my younger brother. He’s an amazing person who can turn even tragedy into comedy,” and, “He treats my brother exactly as he is. I love that so much.”

At the time, Kim Ki-ri said, “My brother-in-law treats everyone the same, whoever he meets. He isn’t shy, and he doesn’t look for other people’s flaws,” adding, “I think someone like my brother-in-law may be an angelic presence. I learn a lot from him.” He also became tearful as he spoke.

Moon Ji-in’s younger brother, Jeong-o, is 11 years younger than her and was a late-born child. He has a developmental disability and has been cared for by his family. Moon Ji-in has previously spoken on television about her special affection for her brother, saying that his intellectual abilities are at the level of a young child.

Jeong-o drew attention when he served as a flower boy, presenting the wedding gifts, at Moon Ji-in and Kim Ki-ri’s wedding in May 2024. Smiling brightly, he ran down the aisle and handed the gifts to his older sister, and Moon Ji-in burst into tears at the sight of him.

Moon Ji-in shared, “My brother isn’t the type to stay still like that, but that day he looked cheerful and happy from beginning to end,” adding, “I was so grateful and happy that he ran to me with a bright smile.”

Since then, Kim Ki-ri has continued to show his affection for the family, including taking trips with his brother-in-law and helping his father- and mother-in-law take a break from their long-term caregiving and get some rest.

Moon Ji-in and Kim Ki-ri married in May 2024. After going through the heartbreak of one miscarriage, they welcomed their first son on August 7. The couple, who became parents two years after getting married, share glimpses of their daily life with their family on social media and on television.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.