Amid Jensen Huang’s ‘affair scandal,’ practicing lawyer says, “There’s hardly a rich person who doesn’t cheat”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lawyer Lim Hyun-seo, who gained public recognition after appearing on shows including “Bloody Game 3” and “The Community,” drew attention after sharing candid thoughts on the recent affair allegations involving Jensen Huang that have been making waves online.

On the 11th, Lim Hyun-seo posted a short video on a personal social media account, along with the caption, “This is generally how it is (If you disagree, whatever you say is right).”

The video showed a woman and lawyer Lim Hyun-sik talking about relationships between men and women. The woman told Lim Hyun-seo, “I don’t think there’s a rich man who doesn’t cheat,” and brought up the recent allegations about Jensen Huang’s private life.

When she then asked, “What do you think?”, Lim Hyun-seo replied without a moment’s hesitation, “I don’t think I’ve seen many either.” The woman seemed surprised by the more decisive-than-expected answer and asked, “Really?” Lim Hyun-seo replied briefly, “Yeah,” prompting laughter.

The woman eventually reacted by saying, “I’m in complete shock,” and showed her bewilderment. Though brief, the exchange drew laughs from the contrast between Lim Hyun-seo’s composed answer and the woman’s surprise.

Reactions online were divided after the video was released. Some expressed concern about remarks that generalize about infidelity based on a person’s gender or financial status, saying, “You shouldn’t put people in that kind of box.” Others expressed surprise at Lim Hyun-sik’s answer, saying, “That’s really shocking.”

Amid reminders that opinions based on personal experience cannot be applied to everyone, the remarks in the video continue to draw a range of interpretations.

Lawyer Lim Hyun-seo gained public recognition through appearances on Netflix variety shows including “Bloody Game 3,” “The Community” and “The Logic.”

Jensen Huang has previously faced allegations that he is in a romantic relationship with Chinese businessperson Alice Huang (Chinese name: Huang Le), who was recently identified as a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.