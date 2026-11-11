Pani Bottle: How Much Does YouTube Bring In With 2.61 Million Subscribers? “I Earn Far More Than From TV Appearances”

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Pani Bottle, a travel YouTuber with 2.61 million subscribers, candidly said that “YouTube activities bring in far more money than TV appearances.”

On the 10th, Pani Bottle and former professional Go player Lee Sedol appeared as guests on the YouTube channel “Kang Ji-young’s Circle” and talked with Kang Ji-young.

In the video, when asked what determines whether he appears on TV, Pani Bottle candidly admitted, “A lot of people misunderstand and say, ‘You don’t travel and just appear on TV all the time to make money,’ but YouTube makes much more money.”

He explained, “When people ask me why I appear on TV, I tell them I do it mainly for fun. I’ve traveled so much that I don’t find it fun these days. But on TV, I get to do a lot of things I haven’t tried before, and I enjoy doing things other than traveling, so I tend to appear on it quite often.”

Pani Bottle added, drawing laughter, “Since that’s the case, I haven’t been making much money lately, so I need to get back to YouTube.”

Pani Bottle is currently appearing on ENA’s “The World Dice Tour 4” and will also appear on “I Didn’t Know a Single Card Could Shake a Friendship?”, which airs this December.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.