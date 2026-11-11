Lee Jae-jin sued after fan meeting cancellation: “Defamation over disclosure of real name”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] With the fan meeting featuring SECHSKIES members Ko Ji-yong, Lee Jae-jin and Jang Su-won canceled, Lee has been sued on suspicion of defamation.

On the 11th, Mountain Movement Story Co., which organized the performance “The Tree in Inspire: Jekki’s Untold Story,” announced the news in an official statement.

The organizers explained that the lawsuit was “a defamation complaint filed against Lee Jae-jin by the individual whose real name was directly mentioned in a public social media post, in a section that included information about how that individual received money and the status of refunds.”

They also cautioned against interpreting the matter as a conflict between SECHSKIES members or linking it to the group’s activities. The organizers stressed that “this lawsuit has nothing to do with the individuals’ relationships as SECHSKIES members; it is a legal proceeding between the person who wrote the public post and the person whose real name was identified in it.”

They added that the related complaint had been referred to the relevant authorities and that the specific facts would be established through the investigation.

Earlier, on the 10th, Lee Jae-jin announced on social media that he would not take part in the event scheduled for this coming December. He said this was because he had found problems with the ticket reservation and payment methods during discussions about his appearance.

Lee explained that discussions had proceeded based on a proposal presented by the organizers, but he was concerned that participation fees were being paid in cash by deposit into the organizer’s representative’s personal account rather than through an official ticketing outlet. He also said he had received reports that some fans who requested refunds had yet to get their money back. In the process, Lee criticized the organizer’s representative by name.

Lee also shared his position on the event preparations and whether his appearance had been confirmed. He said he had not personally planned the event and had not signed an appearance contract. He also expressed regret that the event had been promoted as if his appearance were confirmed, despite his having communicated that he would not participate.

Mountain Movement Story Co. countered that it had been preparing the event through a process in which Lee’s willingness to appear changed and was then reconfirmed, and that the claim that the company had planned the event unilaterally and proposed his appearance differed from what had actually taken place in the discussions.

The event was ultimately canceled after Jang Su-won, following Lee Jae-jin, also said he would not participate. A cancellation notice was posted on J-Walk’s official fan cafe, along with a notice asking fans who had paid the participation fee to contact the organizers directly to confirm the refund process.

The event had originally been scheduled for December 15 and 16 at Inspire Entertainment Resort on Yeongjong Island, Incheon. It had drawn fans’ interest as an occasion for Ko Ji-yong, Lee Jae-jin and Jang Su-won to appear onstage together, but it fell through following disputes over the appearances and ticket reservations.

Meanwhile, Mountain Movement Story Co. is also Ko Ji-yong’s agency.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.