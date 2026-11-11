“I’m not some food-crazed...” Shin Gi-ru fumes over report that she visited an omakase restaurant shortly before her mother’s death

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Shin Gi-ru has spoken out about the misunderstanding surrounding reports that she visited an expensive omakase restaurant shortly before her mother’s death.

On the 11th, a video titled “Completely Smitten with Sindang Central Market (Taking on Yukhoe, Cuttlefish and 7 More Dishes) | Daytime Drinks with Shingiru EP. 111” was posted on the YouTube channel “Anything Goes with Shingiru.”

In the video, Shin Gi-ru talked about recent reports concerning her mother’s death while visiting a market and enjoying a daytime drink. Earlier, reports said that Shin had been drinking and visited an expensive omakase restaurant shortly before her mother’s death, sparking heated debate online.

Shin began, “I guess reporters watch my YouTube channel more than I realized. A ton of articles came out about the video I uploaded last week,” then added, “I was debating whether to talk about something I’d deliberately planned not to bring up, but 30 articles ran using only the keywords ‘Shin Gi-ru,’ ‘three days before her mom died’ and ‘500,000-won omakase.’”

She went on to point out that some details in the reports were inaccurate. “The keywords are so misleading. Even the ICU stay was about six months before my mom died. It’s not like I did anything wrong—the wedding that day was for my senior colleagues Junho and Jimin,” she said. “There was filming that day, too, and there was alcohol on the tables at the wedding. Wine. I drank that.”

She also corrected the timing of the omakase visit. “I misspoke: I didn’t go to the omakase restaurant three days before she died, but six days before,” Shin said. “People may think six days or three days is much the same, but anyway, to explain the whole thing, there was a misunderstanding, so shouldn’t I clear it up?”

Above all, she stressed that at the time, she had no idea her mother was nearing the end of her life. “When you look at what people go through before they die, some go into hospice, and there’s preparation for the end of life a week or two beforehand, but there was really none of that with my mom,” Shin recalled. “So she died suddenly. That was when I was having meetings about an SM contract and things like that.”

She added, “Even up to that point, neither the doctor nor anyone else had said anything like, ‘She’ll pass away within a month or two.’ So shouldn’t I live my own life?”

She could not hide her sense of injustice over some of the criticism directed at her. Shin said, “People who don’t know anything say, ‘How can you be so obsessed with food?’ and ‘Your mom is in the ICU and about to die in a day or two—how can you eat something that costs 500,000 won?’ Think about it, everyone. I’m not some food-crazed [expletive]. No matter how much I love food, would I go to an omakase restaurant if my mom were about to die in a day or two? That wasn’t what happened,” she said emphatically.

Shin also expressed frustration that sensational keywords alone were being highlighted in the coverage. “What I want to say is, I’m a celebrity, right? The article becomes ‘ICU,’ ‘500,000 won,’ ‘three days before she died.’ But I’m a celebrity, so it should be in Entertainment, and there are reporters who put it under Lifestyle and get people to leave comments,” she pointed out.

She continued, “I usually let misunderstandings about me slide. But this is about my parents, isn’t it? I hated being misunderstood as having treated my own parents that way.”

Finally, Shin added, “So I was under a tremendous amount of stress about it for a couple of days,” but also said, “Those of us who are alive have to keep living.” Her candid account of coping with the misunderstandings surrounding her, on top of the grief of losing her mother, evoked sympathy.

Meanwhile, Shin Gi-ru lost her mother last March.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.